South Korea has announced eased visa regulations for international students enrolled in selected vocational university programs.

The move is aimed at addressing regional labor shortages and attracting skilled foreign talent.

The Ministry of Justice on Thursday designated 16 vocational programs across the country as workforce-focused technical courses.

Thus, making their students eligible for relaxed D-2 student visa requirements, expanded part-time working hours, and a pathway to a special work visa for graduates.

What they are saying

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho emphasized the program’s dual objectives: developing skilled professionals with Korean language proficiency while addressing regional labor shortages and population decline.

“We will actively work with local governments, vocational colleges, and relevant ministries to foster outstanding talent,” he said.

Under the trial program, students accepted into the 16 designated programs will no longer need to provide proof of a minimum bank balance to secure the D-2 visa, provided they have achieved Topik level 3 or higher in Korean language proficiency.

Previously, applicants to universities in the Greater Seoul area were required to demonstrate at least 20 million won ($13,633) in savings, while students at universities outside Seoul needed 16 million won.

The initiative also increases allowable part-time work hours during the semester from 30 to 35 hours per week.

The 16 designated programs are spread across multiple provinces, including six in Gyeonggi (e.g., Gyeonggi University of Science and Technology, Daelim University, Bucheon University).

Three in Busan (Kyungnam College of Information & Technology, Dong-Eui Institute of Technology, Busan Institute of Science and Technology), and several others in North Jeolla, Daegu, North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Ulsan, and South Jeolla.

Programs range from automotive engineering and mechanical engineering to textile design, renewable energy, and smart agri-food resources.

The trial program will run until the end of 2027, after which the Justice Ministry will assess its effectiveness and determine whether to expand or make the visa benefits permanent.

Backstory

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that the South Korean government unveiled changes aimed at attracting 300,000 foreign students by 2027, simplifying permanent residency, and others.

This initiative has been tagged ‘Study Korea 300K Project’ which aligns with Korea’s economic need for high-skilled workers and acknowledges the intensifying global competition for top international students.

To meet this objective, the government concentrated on expanding the allocation of government scholarships, specifically the Global Korea Scholarships.

Also, it is one of the top 10 study destinations with proof of funds from $10,000 and above in 2026.

What you should know

Furthermore, the Justice Ministry plans to introduce the E-7-M work visa, also called the K-CORE (K-College to Regional Employment) visa, exclusively for graduates of the 16 programs.

Eligible graduates must secure employment in a company related to their field of study with a minimum annual salary of 26 million won ($17,700) and have Korean language proficiency at KIIP level 4 or Topik level 5.

Holders of the E-7-M visa who work for five years or three years in regions projected to experience population decline will be able to apply for the F-2 resident visa, offering long-term residency options for skilled international talent.

