Ruby Trust Capital and Investment Ltd has receivedSEC approval to operate as a licensed Fund/Portfolio Manager, authorizing the company to manage investment funds and offer portfolio management services to individual, corporate, and institutional investors.

The approval follows a comprehensive regulatory review confirming the company’s compliance with all statutory, operational, and governance requirements set by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria.

Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Balogun Michael, described the milestone as the start of a new chapter built on professionalism, integrity, and disciplined investment strategies, positioning the firm to deliver longterm value for clients in Nigeria and the diaspora.

Ruby Trust Capital and Investment Ltd a leading investment management company headquartered in Ikoyi Lagos Nigeria, has secured the approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (The Commission) to commence and provide fund and portfolio management services to Individuals, Corporate and Institutional investors.

The approval follows a comprehensive review process by the Commission, confirming that Ruby Trust Capital and Investment Ltd met all statutory, operational, and compliance requirements required of licensed fund/Portfolio managers.

With this approval, the Company is now permitted to manage investment funds and offer portfolio management services to qualified clients in accordance with applicable Investment & Securities laws and regulations.

Speaking during the week in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Ruby Trust Company & Investment Ltd Mr. Balogun Michael said, this milestone marks a new chapter for the Company, which has built its foundation on professionalism, integrity, and a deep commitment to helping Clients in Nigeria and Diaspora grow and protect their wealth.

He further stated that with the Commission approval now in place, the Company plans to leverage its expertise to deliver disciplined investment strategies and long-term value to its clients.

For media enquiries or more information,

Email: management@rubytrustcapital.com

Website : www.rubytrustcapital.com