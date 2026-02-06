Ecobank Transnational Incorporated delivered a strong performance for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting a profit before tax of N1.27 trillion.

This represents a 30% increase compared to the N986.6 billion recorded in the same period of 2024, reflecting solid full-year growth.

On a quarterly basis, profit before tax decreased to N264.5 billion in Q4 2025 from N274.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights

Interest income: N3.1 trillion (up 15% YoY from N2.7 trillion)

Fees and commission income: N1.02 trillion (up 17% YoY from N879.4 billion)

Operating income: N3.6 trillion (up 18% YoY from N3.1 trillion)

Impairment charges on financial assets: N613.2 billion (up 28% YoY from N480.5 billion)

Pre-tax profit: N1.27 trillion (up 30% YoY from N986.6 billion)

Profit after tax: N959.3 billion (up 29% YoY from N742 billion)

Total assets: N49.4 trillion (Up 14.2% YoY from N43.3 trillion)

Cash balance: N8.57 trillion (Up from N7.89 trillion as at December 2024)

Driving the numbers

The Group’s full-year revenue growth was driven by a combination of higher net interest income and stronger non-interest revenue.

Net interest income rose 22% year on year to N2.13 trillion, supported by improved yields on loans and advances to customers (N1.3 trillion), investment securities (N846.6 billion), Treasury bills (N660 billion), and other income sources, despite a moderate increase in interest expense.

Non-interest revenue increased by 13% to N1.53 trillion, reflecting growth in fee and commission income as well as trading and foreign exchange gains.

Fee and commission income benefitted particularly from cash management fees, card management fees, and credit-related fees, which together formed a significant portion of non-interest earnings.

On the cost side, operating expenses grew by 8% to N1.77 trillion, largely driven by higher staff costs and other operating expenses.

In addition, impairment charges on financial assets increased by 28% to N613.2 billion, reflecting higher credit risk costs during the year.

Despite these pressures, operating profit after impairment charges expanded by 30% to N1.2 trillion, supporting the strong improvement in profitability.

Balance sheet expansion was evident, with total assets growing by 14.2% year on year.

This was driven by increases in loans and advances to customers, investment securities, and cash balances, while borrowed funds declined, indicating some improvement in funding mix during the period.

Market reaction

Share price data from the NGX shows that Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’s shares are currently trading at N51.90, up more than 8% month to date in February 2026, with over 19 million shares traded.

This reflects heightened market interest, with the stock’s year-to-date gain above 23%, likely driven by positive sentiment around the company’s 2025 financial performance.