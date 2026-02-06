Datamellon, a frontline cloud, data and AI consulting firm, in partnership with Nutanix a US Based enterprise software company and AWS, is proud to announce its upcoming Technical Workshop & Product Showcase, taking place on Monday, 23rd February 2026, at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The full-day event will bring together senior technology leaders, CIOs, CTOs, and decision-makers from across Nigeria. Participants will explore innovations in AI, Cloud Computing, Data development and cutting-edge Fraud detection systems, with practical insights on leveraging modern technology solutions to drive business growth.

The workshop is expected to feature opening remarks by Mr. Tunde Mabawonku Executive Director at Wema Bank Plc, setting the stage for discussions, interactive sessions, and product showcases designed to inspire meaningful engagement among attendees.

The statement released by David Ajie, Chief Future Officer, Barnaby and Edgar advisers to Datamellon, the workshop underscores Datamellon and its partners’ commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

About Datamellon

Datamellon empowers businesses with innovative solutions in AI, cloud and data development. They are dedicated to driving business growth through cutting-edge technology and data-driven strategies.

Their commitment is to help clients unlock new opportunities, streamline operations and innovate continuously.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a US-based enterprise software company founded in 2009, known for pioneering hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). It simplifies data centers by combining compute, storage, and networking into a single software-driven platform. Today, Nutanix focuses on hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, helping companies run applications seamlessly across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services is the cloud computing arm of Amazon, launched in 2006. It is the world’s largest cloud platform, providing on-demand services such as computing power, storage, databases, networking, AI/ML tools, and security. AWS serves startups, governments, and large enterprises, helping them reduce IT costs, scale quickly, and innovate without owning physical infrastructure.