Canada continues to be a top destination for international students due to its globally recognized universities, career opportunities, and potential pathways for long-term residency.

However, gaining admission requires meticulous financial planning well before enrolment for students pursuing undergraduate, master’s or doctoral programmes in Canada.

International students must consider several financial factors before enrolling, including application fees, international tuition, proof-of-funds requirements, and study permit charges.

Here is a breakdown, according to DAAD Scholarships for 2026-2027 intakes:

What the cost looks like

Before securing admission, international students are required to pay non-refundable application fees to Canadian universities. These fees typically range between $75 and $180 per university, meaning students applying to multiple schools may face significant upfront costs.

Tuition remains the largest expense and varies by institution, province and programme. For the 2026–2027 intake, average annual tuition fees for international students are estimated as follows:

Undergraduate (Bachelor’s): CAD $41,000 – $42,000 per year

Postgraduate (Master’s): CAD $23,000 – $25,000 per year

Doctoral (PhD): CAD $7,000 – $18,000 per year

Undergraduate programs are generally the most expensive due to longer durations and higher international tuition structures.

More details

Beyond tuition, international students must meet Canada’s proof of funds requirement when applying for a study permit.

Current guidelines require applicants to demonstrate access to at least CAD 22,000 for one year of living expenses, excluding tuition fees.

After admission, students are required to apply for a Canadian study permit. Costs include:

Study permit fee: CAD $150

Biometrics fee: CAD $85

Total processing cost: CAD $235

While the study permit fee is small compared to tuition, it is a mandatory cost for all international students.

What you should know

Students who do not have sufficient personal funds to meet visa requirements face one of the biggest challenges in studying abroad in providing Proof of Funds (PoF). These are five legal alternatives that can satisfy the requirement without putting students at risk of visa rejection

A fully funded scholarship that covers tuition and living expenses can serve as proof of funds, while partial scholarships require showing ability to cover the remaining costs.”

Students can use study loans from verified international lenders, with some lenders considering career potential instead of requiring a cosigner.

Funds from parents, siblings, or close relatives can be accepted, supported by a sponsorship letter explaining the relationship and financial commitment.

Documented gifts from family or friends intended for education expenses can be presented as proof of funds.

Students may defer admission to the following year to legally build the required funds.

