Studying abroad is a typical dream for many Nigerian youths, but this aspiration does not come cheaply.

One of the most persistent barriers for prospective students is the proof-of-funds requirement.

Visa applications often demand huge amounts in bank statements, forcing families and students to scramble for cash, borrow, or sell assets just to meet the threshold.

For many, this requirement is one of the most difficult steps in turning the dream of studying abroad into reality.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Balance of Payments report, Nigerians spent $1.39 billion (N2.16 trillion) on foreign education in the first half of 2025, marking a 20% rise in dollar terms and a 38% increase in naira from the same period in 2024, based on an average exchange rate of N1,553.6/$1.

Between 2020 and the first half of 2025, Nigerians spent an estimated $11.1 billion (N9.9 trillion) on foreign education, a figure that represents roughly 2.6% of the country’s annual nominal GDP over the same period highlighting the enormous financial pressure placed on families pursuing overseas opportunities.

Fortunately, not all countries demand such high sums. Some nations have set proof-of-funds thresholds below $9,000, making international mobility far more attainable.

These destinations offer a pathway to study without being blocked by overwhelming financial requirements.

Knowing which countries offer affordable proof-of-funds requirements makes a difference between a deferred dream and an opportunity within reach, allowing students to plan effectively and pursue their ambitions with less financial strain.

Here are the top 10 study destinations with affordable proof of funds from $9,000 and below