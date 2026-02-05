The Enugu High Court has ordered the British government to pay £420 million to the families of 21 coal miners killed during the 1949 Iva Valley Massacre.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Anthony Onovo on Thursday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The judgment comes over seven decades after the miners were shot while protesting poor working conditions and racial wage disparities under British colonial rule.

What they are saying

Justice Onovo described the miners as peaceful and defenceless, emphasizing that they were only demanding improved working conditions. The court ruled that the British government must compensate each family with £20 million per victim, totalling £420 million.

“These defenceless coal miners were asking for improved work conditions, they were not embarking on any violent action against the authorities, but yet were shot and killed.”

“The 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th respondents should pay £20 million per victim, totaling £420 million, payable by the British Government as effective remedy and compensation for the violations of the right to life.”

“They will also pay Post-judgment interest at 10 per cent annum until fully paid while claims for pre-judgment interest and exemplary damages is whereby refused.”

The judgment reinforces that victims of colonial-era abuses are entitled to remedies, even decades after the events.

Court holds British government liable

Justice Onovo dismissed preliminary objections citing sovereign immunity, affirming that colonial-era human rights violations are justiciable under Nigerian law. He emphasized that being under colonial rule does not exempt governments from accountability for unlawful killings.

Counsels to the applicants, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, and P.N. Agazie, described the ruling as historic.

The judgment underscores the principle that governments cannot tolerate abuses, torture, or extrajudicial killings.

Legal experts drew parallels with the UK’s compensation to Mau Mau victims in Kenya, highlighting the growing recognition of colonial-era human rights claims.

The decision also includes a 10% annual post-judgment interest until full payment, showing the court’s commitment to enforcing timely compensation.

Backstory

The Iva Valley Massacre occurred in November 1949 when miners at the Enugu coal mines protested against harsh working conditions, racial wage disparities, and unpaid back wages. British colonial authorities responded with force, killing 21 miners and injuring 51 others.

The massacre became a symbol of colonial oppression in Nigeria and intensified the struggle for workers’ rights and independence.

The recent lawsuit, filed in 2024 by human rights activist Mazi Greg Onoh, sought acknowledgement of liability, formal apologies, and comprehensive compensation from the British government, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and the Nigerian federal government.

What you should know

The victims of the massacre included Sunday Anyasodo, Ani Oha, Andrew J. Obiekwe Okonkwo, Augustine Chiwetalu, and 17 others. This ruling establishes a significant legal precedent in Nigeria for claims against foreign governments for historical human rights abuses.

The court’s judgment is binding on the British government, and it signals renewed attention to reparations for colonial-era atrocities.