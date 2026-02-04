African entrepreneurs are turning everyday problems into billion-dollar opportunities, and investors from around the world are taking notice.
In 2025, African startups raised an estimated $3.93 billion in disclosed funding across 551 companies.
10 startups accounted for $1.66 billion, over 42% of the total capital raised highlighting how a small group of founders is shaping the continent’s investment landscape.
Growth, however, does not come without friction. Entrepreneurs navigate a maze of regulatory hurdles, inconsistent infrastructure, and limited local funding.
Despite these challenges, African startups have shown remarkable resilience, often leapfrogging older technologies to deliver solutions uniquely suited to local realities.
From fintech and health tech to logistics and energy, these founders orchestrated the deals that captured global attention. Their leadership went beyond raising funds, they built strong teams, executed strategic growth plans, and positioned their startups to scale across the continent.
In this article, Nairametrics looks at the CEOs who’s vision, resilience dominated funding volumes, driving $1.66 billion in investment and shaping Africa’s startup story in 2025. Africa’s era of startup innovation in 2025
Here are the top 10 African startup founders by funds raised in 2025
Tosin Eniolorunda is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Nigeria’s leading merchant acquirer providing payment and banking services to businesses.
He studied Mechanical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University before co-founding Moniepoint, formerly known as TeamApt, with five other founding members.
Eniolorunda began his career with an internship at Schlumberger Limited in Port Harcourt in 2005. After graduating in 2007, he joined Interswitch, Nigeria’s leading payments and digital commerce company, where he spent over five years building large-scale financial systems. During this period, he rose from software developer to Senior Software Manager, Product Manager, and Unit Head across application development and industry solutions.
In 2025, Moniepoint closed two major funding rounds totalling $100 million, reinforcing its position as one of Africa’s most valuable fintech platforms.
The January and October venture rounds, valued at $10 million and $90 million, attracted investors including Visa, Development Partners International, LeapFrog Investments, Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and Verod Capital Management.
The capital is being used to deepen merchant acquiring, expand agency banking, and scale SME financial services across Nigeria and into other African markets.
Leave a Reply