The Federal Government has approved the introduction of a digital system for fish import licensing to improve regulation and support local aquaculture production in Nigeria.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, on Tuesday.

The reform, approved by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, forms part of a broader push to modernise fisheries administration, boost transparency, and strengthen local fish production.

The digitisation is expected to streamline regulatory processes, reduce administrative delays, and improve oversight of fish imports, while supporting local producers.

What they are saying

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy described the digital licensing reform as a major step towards efficient fisheries management and transparency.

“The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has approved the digitisation of Nigeria’s fish import licensing process in a landmark policy move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency and regulatory oversight within the nation’s fisheries sector.”

“The Minister has consequently directed the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to expedite action towards the swift implementation of the digital platform, signalling the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to modernising marine administration while strengthening domestic fish production capacity,” the statement read in part.

The reform is intended to eliminate bottlenecks, improve regulatory oversight, and align Nigeria’s fish import processes with global best practices in fisheries management.

How the digital licensing system will work

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy explained that the new digital platform will replace the manual licensing system, improving efficiency and regulatory control.

The system will streamline application processes, reduce delays and duplication, and limit human interference in approvals.

Only verified and registered importers will receive licences, helping to curb illegal and unregulated fish imports.

Real-time monitoring of import volumes will enable regulators to identify supply gaps and make data-driven policy decisions.

The platform will also protect local producers from unfair competition and support national food security planning.

Oyetola emphasised that the reform complements efforts to revitalise domestic fish production, attract investment in aquaculture, and gradually reduce dependence on imported fish.

More insights

The Federal Government, with development partners, has announced several initiatives to boost local aquaculture.

The N200 million FAO-supported aquaculture financing initiative, launched in mid-2025, was intended to support 40 fish farmers with N2.5–5 million each to scale production.

Other programmes are planned to improve access to fish feed, hatcheries, and technical training for aquaculture practitioners.

Partnerships with the European Union and other agencies aim to strengthen financing, productivity, and private sector participation in the fisheries value chain.

The digital licensing reform is expected to tighten import controls, align approvals with national food security goals, and complement broader efforts to reduce reliance on imported fish.

What you should know

Nigeria imports about two million metric tonnes of fish annually, making it one of Africa’s largest consumers of fish. Domestic production currently falls short of demand, creating pressure on foreign exchange and exposing local farmers to competition from imported frozen products.

The aquaculture sector faces challenges, including high feed costs, limited access to finance, weak cold-chain infrastructure, and poor distribution networks.

These issues have slowed production growth and limited the scaling of local fish farming operations.

The agricultural sector grew by 3.18% in nominal terms in Q3 2025, a slight improvement from the previous quarter, but 14.87 percentage points lower than Q3 2024. Crop production remains dominant, accounting for 65.99% of the sector’s nominal value.

The digital fish import licensing platform is expected to address some of these challenges by supporting local production, improving regulatory oversight, and enhancing Nigeria’s food security.