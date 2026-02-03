Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc posted a pre-tax profit of N1.49 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, marking a strong turnaround from the pre-tax loss of N854.43 million recorded in 2024.

The company’s financial results filed to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that the impressive performance was bolstered by a N48 million foreign exchange gain, compared to a loss of over N2 billion in the prior year.

This represents a significant improvement of 274% year-on-year.

For Q4 2025 alone, the company delivered a profit before tax of N1.15 billion, compared to a loss of N1.16 billion in Q4 2024 and a pre-tax profit of N340 million in Q3 2025, underscoring a sharp recovery in performance.

Key highlights

Revenue: N7.37 billion (Up 64% YoY from N4.49 billion)

Gross Profit: N3.35 billion (Up 71% YoY from N1.96 billion)

Operating Profit: N2.71 billion (from N18.89 million in 2024)

Profit Before Tax: N1.49 billion (from a loss of N854.43 million in 2024)

Profit After Tax: N982.11 million (from a loss of N885.33 million in 2024)

Basic & Diluted Earnings Per Share: 22.98 Kobo (Up from -20.72 Kobo)

Total Assets: N14.93 billion (Up from N11.99 billion)

Cash & Cash Equivalents: N1.61 billion (Down from N2.15 billion)

Total External Debt: N9.68 billion (Up from N5.36 billion)

Driving the numbers:

Revenue growth of 64% was driven primarily by a surge in pharmaceutical segment sales, which contributed N7.18 billion of the N7.37 billion total revenue.

Pharmaceutical segment sales, which contributed N7.18 billion of the N7.37 billion total revenue while the animal health segment remained largely flat at N187.55 million.

Gross profit margin also expanded due to lower cost of sales relative to revenue growth, suggesting improved production efficiency or pricing.

Operating profit surged on the back of strong top-line growth and a significant foreign exchange gain of N48 million, reversing a N2 billion loss in the prior year.

Administrative expenses rose 88% YoY, primarily due to higher impairment charges and increased staff costs.

Finance costs increased 40% YoY to N1.22 billion, likely reflecting the restructuring of borrowings and interest on higher debt obligations.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 25% to N14.93 billion, buoyed by increased investment properties and inventories.

However, cash and cash equivalents declined to N1.61 billion, reflecting cash outflows related to debt repayments and inventory build-up.

The company restructured some of its loans, injecting N6.7 billion in new financing while repaying N2.2 billion, which stabilized its financing structure and boosted operational liquidity.

Stock price performance on NGX

Share price of Neimeth closed on Monday, February 2, 2026, at N10.75 per share on the NGX, recording a 9.7% gain over its previous closing price of N9.80 on January 30, 2026.

The stock began the year with a share price of N5.80 and has since gained 69% on that price valuation, ranking it 14th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Neimeth is currently the 74th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalization of N41.9 billion and 4.27 billion shares outstanding, which makes about 0.039% of the NGX equity market value.