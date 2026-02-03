MshelHomes has unveiled The Groove, a premium residential estate in Wuye, Abuja—designed with long-term sustainability, lifestyle comfort, and investment value, spanning 3.06 hectares with leisure-driven amenities including a swimming pool, tennis court, recreational zone, and landscaped green spaces.

Located in one of Abuja’s most sought-after districts, The Groove offers 200sqm, 350sqm, and 500sqm plots, plus apartment options supported by architectural prototypes, enabling diverse use cases such as private homes, luxury rentals, shortlets, and land banking.

Currently in its presale phase, the estate provides early buyers the advantage of lower entry prices ahead of infrastructure rollout and expected value appreciation—reinforcing Mshel Homes’ commitment to smart, lifestyle-forward, and investment-strong developments in the FCT.

Mshel Homes has continued to strengthen its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most forward-thinking real estate developers, delivering projects that prioritise longevity, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

Over the years, the company has consistently demonstrated intentional planning and execution across notable developments such as Hutu Exclusive, Hutu Pent Haven, Signature Residence, Harmony Hills, and Mshel Horizon, among others, within the Federal Capital Territory.

Building on this legacy, Mshel Homes has unveiled The Groove, a premium residential estate in the highly sought-after Wuye district of Abuja. Positioned within one of the city’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, The Groove is designed to offer a refined blend of luxury, comfort, leisure, and modern urban living.

Spanning approximately 3.06 hectares, the estate integrates lifestyle-driven amenities that support wellness and sustainability.

Planned features include a thoughtfully designed recreational area, a swimming pool that encourages relaxation and social bonding, a state-of-the-art tennis court promoting physical activity and mental clarity, and landscaped green spaces that reinforce a nature-forward living experience.

Wuye remains a prime destination for high-value residential developments, favoured by individuals seeking an elevated standard of living beyond the conventional. Its strategic location provides seamless access to Abuja’s major districts, including the Central Business Area, Utako, Jabi, and Life Camp, making it both a lifestyle and investment-driven choice.

The Groove offers 200sqm, 350sqm, and 500sqm residential plots, alongside apartments, each supported by carefully curated architectural prototypes. These offerings provide flexibility for homeowners and investors alike, with use cases ranging from private residences and luxury rentals to shortlet apartments and strategic land banking.

Currently, all properties are in the pre-sale phase, offering a compelling opportunity. Early acquisition allows buyers to secure assets at lower entry points, ahead of infrastructure development and market appreciation. Historically, estates that progress from pre-entry to active development witness significant value growth, positioning early investors for sustainable capital appreciation.

Mshel Homes reinforces its commitment with The Groove by delivering estates that balance lifestyle excellence with long-term investment value anchored in credible execution and strategic location.

Interested buyers and investors seeking early access to The Groove are encouraged to act promptly, as pre-sale allocations are limited and entry prices are subject to upward review once development commences. For enquiries and site Inspections contact @mshelhomes across all social media platforms or 09069951704 or 08133933449 today.