Andersen Nigeria, a collaboration of five professional services firms, will host a high-level executive webinar titled “Global Economic and Financial Outlook 2026: Key Considerations for Leading Organisations”, aimed at equipping business leaders with insights into emerging global and regional economic trends and their implications for Nigeria.

The webinar will feature Fabio M. Natalucci, Chief Executive Officer of the Andersen Institute for Finance & Economics, who brings over 20 years of experience from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

His presentation will focus on macroeconomic shifts, financial market dynamics, and strategic considerations shaping organisational planning for 2026.

Organised by Andersen Tax, Verraki (a member of Andersen Consulting), TNP, Boston Advisory and Nelson Thorpe Alonge, the session reflects Andersen Nigeria’s commitment to thought leadership and to supporting evidence-based decision-making across the private and public sectors.

Participants will gain practical perspectives on how global economic developments intersect with Nigeria’s operating environment, helping leaders anticipate risks, identify opportunities, and strengthen long-term strategic positioning.

To attend the webinar, please register here

For further inquiry, please contact us on info@ng.andersen.com

About Andersen Nigeria

Andersen Nigeria is part of the global Andersen organisation, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms providing tax, advisory, consulting, and professional services. With a presence in over 170 countries, Andersen combines global expertise with deep local insight to help organisations navigate complexity and achieve sustainable growth.

About Verraki (Andersen Consulting)

Verraki is a management and technology consulting firm and a member of Andersen Consulting, the global consulting practice of Andersen. The firm supports organisations across strategy, transformation, digital enablement, and operational excellence, combining strong local market insight with global expertise to deliver sustainable, long-term value.