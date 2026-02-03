The Lagos State Government has warned its citizens against the assumption of chieftaincy titles without official approval.

The state government declared that violators of this order will face arrest and prosecution under the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015.

This disclosure is contained in a public notice titled, ‘Prohibition of Unapproved Chieftaincy Titles In Lagos State’, issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in Lagos.

Robert described the trend of self-proclaimed traditional rulers as an unhealthy development that is causing tension, confusion, and unnecessary crises.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

Robert said the situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law, and order in the State, adding that the preponderance of these self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles has reached an alarming level.

The commissioner said, ‘’The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an unhealthy development where some individuals or groups have assumed certain Chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without the approval of the State Government.

“These titles are not recognised in the State, and their use has caused tension, confusion, and needless crises. This situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law, and order in the State.’’

He noted that due to the growing concern over self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles, the Lagos state government, through this public notice, had decided to clarify and guide Lagosians on the law governing Chieftaincy matters in the state, as well as the need for adherence to the law.

‘’While we recognise the right of various groups to appoint leaders to coordinate their affairs in Lagos State, the assumption of Chieftaincy titles and nomenclatures equivalent to that of an “Oba” or appellations such as “His Royal Majesty”, “His Royal Highness” or its equivalent is in contravention of the extant Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and is illegal,’ he said.

Crisis prevention

The commissioner said recent experiences have reinforced the need for more drastic and stringent action to protect and uphold the sanctity and integrity of the traditional institutions in the State.

He also pointed out that such action by the government will prevent the occurrence of unnecessary crises and ethnic tensions in our communities and the State, which can arise from the unauthorised assumption of Chieftaincy titles and the attendant disregard for the law.

Robert clarified that the appropriate authority for the approval of Chieftaincy titles in Lagos State is the governor, through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development. He added that this provision is clearly outlined in the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015, sections 15, 16, 17, 18, and 20 of the law.

He said, ‘’The State Government is set to enforce the law, and henceforth bring violators to justice. It is hereby notified for general information that the only approving authority for Chieftaincy matters is the Governor of Lagos State. Any Chieftaincy title conferred without the Governor’s approval is null and void. The Lagos State Government will no longer tolerate any contravention of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015. Violators of this law will be prosecuted and, upon conviction, will face a punishment of two (2) years imprisonment, as prescribed by Section 21(1) and Section 21, Paragraph 2(d) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015.’’

What you should know

In a related development, the Lagos State government had in June 2025, through a historic legislative intervention, moved to repeal and re-enact the Obas and Chiefs Law.

The bill, which came under intense review, was widely viewed as a strategic attempt to bring clarity, order, and legal force to the evolving roles of traditional rulers in the state’s modern administrative framework.

The bill strengthened the authority of the governor over chieftaincy matters, criminalized unauthorised installations, and introduced significant innovations that could reshape the future of traditional leadership in the state.