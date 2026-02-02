Electricity supply to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa was disconnected on Monday over unpaid utility service debts, according to the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor, Nasiphi Moya.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Ms. Moya announced that officials of the City of Tshwane had cut off electricity to the diplomatic mission after outstanding payments for municipal services remained unsettled.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of the Nigerian High Commission building in Pretoria, showing the city’s enforcement action against the mission.

What they are saying

“#TshwaneYaTima: We’ve disconnected electricity at the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They owe the city for utility services,” the mayor wrote.

The development highlights growing concerns around the operational challenges facing Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad, many of which have struggled with funding constraints, administrative bottlenecks, and leadership gaps in recent months.

Following the disconnection, Ms. Moya later indicated that the city would restore electricity after the outstanding debt was addressed, thanking the Nigerian High Commission for honouring its financial obligations to the municipality.

“We thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring its debt to the city. The city will reconnect electricity,” the mayor said in a follow-up communication.

Backstory

Notably, several Nigerian embassies and high commissions have been operating without substantive ambassadors since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

While the president recently approved a list of ambassadorial nominees to fill the vacancies, a significant number of those appointed are yet to be formally posted to their respective countries to resume duties.

It’s possible the absence of ambassadors in many missions has weakened administrative oversight and slowed decision-making, including on routine obligations such as rent, utilities, and staff welfare.

What you should know

The City of Tshwane, which governs Pretoria and surrounding areas, has in recent months intensified efforts to recover outstanding debts from residents, businesses, and institutions, including foreign missions. The municipality has defended its actions, stating that diplomatic properties are not exempt from paying for municipal services consumed.

The incident has sparked conversations online, with Nigerians expressing concern over the image of the country’s diplomatic missions and the broader implications for Nigeria’s foreign representation.

At a time when Nigeria is seeking to strengthen diplomatic ties, attract foreign investment, and improve its global standing, reports say maintaining well-funded and effectively managed missions abroad is critical.