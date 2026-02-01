The Nigerian naira faces a new threat from Kevin Warsh, President Trump’s nominee for chair of the US Federal Reserve.

President Donald Trump announced his nomination on Friday.

He is expected to take over for Jerome Powell in May, replacing him when his term ends in May.

The American dollar posted its largest rally since May after President Donald Trump announced Kevin Warsh as his choice for the top position at the Federal Reserve. Warsh is perceived as being more concerned about inflation than deep rate cuts.

The US dollar recovered from a January decline as it increased versus all other major currencies. U.S Treasuries with a long maturity period also underperformed.

The Fed chief nominee is known to be an inflation hawk, meaning he is tougher on inflation than most, although he has reportedly been a Trump-style Fed rate supporter. His nomination has strengthened the American dollar after being regarded as hawkish and a reasonable non-dove as compared to the more aggressive rate-cut advocates.

Kevin Warsh, a native of Albany, New York, attended esteemed American colleges like Stanford and Harvard and lives in an extremely affluent setting. He was employed by Morgan Stanley, rising to the position of vice president. He quit his job in banking and mergers and acquisitions to work for President George W. Bush’s economic advisors, particularly those in charge of banks, financial markets, and capital flows.

Financial markets appeared to believe that Kevin Warsh would not serve as a Trojan horse for Donald Trump and would be able to preserve the institution’s independence. The sharp decline in the price of gold and silver after the announcement, which indicated that investors felt they needed these safe-haven assets less, was another indication of such a narrative. However, the announcement had little effect on global money markets; in fact, traders’ wagers on two Fed cuts in 2026 slightly increased.

Effect on the naira

President Trump’s nomination is being analyzed in the Nigerian media and financial sector in relation to the Nigerian naira and the effects the nomination may have, especially for the local currency.

Increased dollar strength will generally pressure frontier market currencies like the naira, partly because of the precise strategies from a hawkish American central bank and l sustained higher U.S. rates in the long term.

Higher-for-longer US interest rates could further strengthen the dollar if Warsh stays hawkish and prioritizes controlling inflation over drastic cuts.

The Naira would be under more pressure because of increased borrowing costs worldwide, which would put pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves and import expenses, and increase the spreads between the official and black market.

Naira ended strong in January

The Naira settled at N1,391/$ on the official foreign exchange market during the most recent trading session in January, thanks to improved liquidity conditions and a rise in the country’s external reserves. The naira reversed losses from the previous trading session as its value increased steadily on the official market throughout the week.

The naira’srise was not limited to the official window; shifts in the black market also suggested a decline in volatility.

The naira was appreciated in the parallel market from N1,490/$ on Thursday to N1,453/$ on Friday. Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose to $46.18 billion during the week.

However, Nigeria-specific factors like crude oil production, fiscal policy reforms, and structural imbalances moderate—and occasionally overwhelm—the relationship between a stronger dollar index and the Nigerian naira.