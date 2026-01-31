UAC of Nigeria PLC has released its unaudited 20025 results for the period ended December 31, 2025, reporting a pre-tax profit of N7.5 billion in 2025 compared to the N25.5 billion reported in 2024.

Also, post-tax profit declined by 97% YoY to N504 million

However, revenue grew by 74.4% to N343.350 billion compared to N197 billion in 2024, driven by a significant growth in income from its packaged foods and beverages section.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024) Revenue: N343.4 billion, +74.5% YoY

Cost of Sales: N267.4 billion, +77.6% YoY

Gross Profit: N76 billion, +64.2% YoY

Other Operating Income: N3.92 billion, +23.2% YoY

Operating Profit: N21.6 billion, +14.48% YoY

Earnings per share: 29 kobo, -94% YoY

Total Assets: N524.92 billion +233% YoY

Retained Earnings: N43.7 billion, down 6.6% YoY

Total Equity: N60.484 billion -8.92% YoY

What the financial statement is saying.

UACN’s revenue surged to N343.4 billion in 2025, driven by strong performance from its Packaged Food & Beverages segment and remained the highest contributor to total revenue.

The segment grew by 254% to N205 billion, which is about 60% of the total revenue in 2025

Although the Edibles & Feed segment revenue declined, at N912 billion, it is still significant

The company’s cost of sales climbed significantly, from N150.6 billion in 2024 to N267.4 billion in 2025, reflecting the increased cost pressures.

This left a gross profit of N76 billion, a notable rise from the previous year’s N46.3 billion.

Operating profit for the year stood at N21.6 billion, down from N18.9 billion in 2024.

UACN’s finance costs surged to N26.8 billion from N6.7 billion, due to the increase in borrowings, primarily linked to the acquisition of C.H.I. Limited.

Although finance income helped, with a significant contribution of N9.31 billion, it was insufficient to counterbalance the rising finance expenses, resulting in a significant drop in pre-tax profit to just N503.6 million, compared to N25.5 billion in 2024.

Balance sheet

UACN’s balance sheet showed significant growth, with total assets reaching N524.9 billion, more than three times the N157.7 billion reported in 2024.

The increase was driven by the acquisition of C.H.I. Limited, which added substantial property, plant, and equipment (N121.4 billion) to the balance sheet.

On the equity side, total shareholder equity stood at N60.5 billion, down 9.0% YoY, primarily due to a decline in retained earnings.

What to know

UACN’s 2025 revenue jumped by 74.5% to N343.4 billion, driven by growth across its diverse sectors, especially its Packaged Food & Beverages.

However, this success was overshadowed by a sharp rise in operational and finance costs, leading to a significant decline in profit.

Despite the challenges, UACN remains well-capitalized, with total assets of N524.9 billion and significant investments in property and equipment.

Shares of UACN gained 189% year-to-date (YtD) in 2025, closing at N9.10. This year, it has moved up to N92.50, reflecting a 1.65% YtD gain.