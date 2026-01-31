African airlines recorded the strongest growth in global air cargo demand in December 2025, with year-on-year demand increasing by 10.1%, the highest of all regions.

This is according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its full-year 2025 and December 2025 global air cargo market performance report.

The surge highlights the continent’s rising role in global trade and the increasing reliance on African carriers to support time-sensitive shipments.

What the report is saying

For the full year 2025, African airlines saw cargo demand grow 6.0% compared to 2024, while capacity expanded 7.8%.

December’s strong performance marked the peak for the region, with capacity increasing 9.8%, enabling carriers to meet rising seasonal demand and strengthen intra-African and international trade flows.

“African airlines saw 6.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in 2025. Capacity increased by 7.8% year-on-year. December year-on-year demand increased by 10.1%, the highest of all regions, and capacity increased 9.8%,” the report read in part.

Globally, full-year cargo demand rose 3.4%, with international operations up 4.2%, and capacity grew 3.7% (5.1% for international flights).

December 2025 reflected continued momentum, with overall global demand 4.3% higher than December 2024 and international operations up 5.5%.

Yields declined 1.5% for the year, the smallest drop in three years, while remaining 37.2% above 2019 levels.

Regional performances beyond Africa

Asia-Pacific airlines led global growth for the full year, with cargo demand up 8.4% and capacity rising 7.4%. December demand increased 9.4% year-on-year.

European carriers recorded 2.9% full-year demand growth, with capacity up 3.1%, while December demand rose 4.9%.

Middle Eastern airlines saw moderate full-year growth of 0.3%, with capacity expanding 4.5% and December demand up 4.2%.

North American carriers faced the weakest performance, with full-year demand declining 1.3% and capacity down 1.1%, while December demand fell 2.2%.

Latin American and Caribbean airlines posted 2.3% year-on-year demand growth for 2025, but December demand declined 4.1%, despite capacity rising 4.5%.

The report also highlights shifts in global trade lanes, with cargo flows moving from Asia–North America toward Asia–Europe, driven by tariffs and the removal of US de minimis exemptions.

Strong growth was also recorded within Asia and along the Middle East–Asia corridor, reflecting evolving supply chain patterns.

Flashback

African airlines led global air cargo growth in November 2025, with year-on-year demand rising 15.6%—the highest of all regions.

Available cargo capacity also expanded sharply, up 18.1%, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

This momentum carried into December, when African carriers recorded a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand, again the highest of all regions, reflecting sustained seasonal growth and the continent’s rising role in global trade. Globally, total air cargo demand grew 5.5% in November and 4.2% in December.

Other regions posted mixed results across both months: Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East saw moderate to strong growth, while North America and Latin America & the Caribbean experienced declines, highlighting Africa’s standout performance in the final months of 2025.

What you should know

Nigeria’s air cargo sector remains active. ,

The latest development is FAAN’s increase of cargo port charges from N7 to N20 in January 2026, a move aimed at addressing inflation, foreign exchange pressures, and funding critical airport infrastructure.

In an exclusive Nairametrics interview, Faisal Jarmakani, Managing Director of Aramex Nigeria, said the market is valued at over $8 billion, with Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano handling the largest volumes.

He noted that e-commerce and SME trade are the primary drivers of demand, particularly for time-sensitive shipments.

Jarmakani highlighted ongoing challenges, including airport processing bottlenecks, high handling costs, and last-mile delivery inefficiencies, but added that improvements in digitization, inter-agency coordination, and investments in warehousing and fulfilment centres are helping to increase efficiency.

With these operational upgrades and infrastructure investments, Nigeria is continuing to strengthen its air cargo capabilities, supporting both domestic distribution and regional trade, and building resilience for future growth.