One year after making history on the streets of Lagos, Qoray is celebrating far more than a line in the record books. In January 2025, its flagship Electric Teak tricycle driven by Nigerian rider Sekinat Taiwo covered 347.11 kilometres in 12 hours, earning a Guinness World Record and proving that African-built electric vehicles can deliver world-class endurance.

The achievement surpassed the previous 250km benchmark and became a real-world validation of Qoray’s mission to engineer durable, commercially viable EVs for African cities.

Since then, the milestone has turned into nationwide momentum.

Through community and government partnerships in Kano and Ilorin, Qoray has supported the deployment of over 2,000 Electric Teak tricycles for last-mile mobility, city transport, delivery services, and public-sector empowerment schemes.

These roll outs have reduced fuel dependence, expanded rider incomes, and helped create new green jobs across assembly, charging operations, maintenance, and fleet management.

To accelerate adoption, Qoray has also partnered with SBL and Altbank on financing solutions, enabling more riders and operators to access electric mobility.

Purpose-built for African roads, the Electric Teak combines rugged design with smart technology. It features an extended-range lithium battery, reinforced suspension for rough terrain, fast-charging compatible with grid and solar systems, and an expanding battery-swap capability that keeps vehicles earning longer.

Digital dashboards, GPS tracking, and telematics support fleet optimization, while riders typically see over 30% reductions in daily operating costs, a practical incentive for switching to electric. These capabilities were tested under real pressure during the Guinness World Record run, with no special conditions.

For Olabanjo Alimi, Founder and CEO of Qoray Mobility, the record was only the beginning. “Our Guinness World Record achievement wasn’t just about boundaries; it was about proving that African-built electric vehicles can compete with the world’s best. One year later, the real victory is the confidence our partners, riders, and state governments now place in the Qoray Electric Teak. The growing demand across Nigeria shows that clean, reliable, and affordable mobility isn’t a distant promise; it’s already in motion.”

Akin Akingbogun, Co-founder and VP, Mobility, echoes the community impact. “Our deployments aren’t just electrifying transport, they’re expanding income opportunities, supporting environmental commitments, and helping thousands of riders operate more efficiently. As we scale into 2026, we’re deepening partnerships, expanding production, and increasing capital deployment to meet rising national demand.”

Looking ahead, Qoray is preparing for broader market expansion in 2026 while continuing to build a fully electric mobility ecosystem tailored to African cities spanning vehicles, energy infrastructure, financing, workforce development, and data-driven environmental impact measurement. With emissions reductions, local innovation, and commercial viability at its core, the company is positioning electric mobility as both a climate solution and an economic engine for the continent.

About Qoray Mobility & Energies Ltd

Qoray Mobility & Energies Ltd is a Nigerian clean-technology company driving Africa’s transition to sustainable energy and electric mobility. Through integrated solutions across EVs, renewable power, infrastructure development, sustainable logistics, and travel, Qoray is redefining how people and businesses move, connect, and power their world.

