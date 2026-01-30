Fidson Healthcare Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N13.8 billion for the 2025 financial year, nearly double the N7.7 billion recorded in 2024.

While the fourth quarter contributed N1.9 billion, this marked a decline from the N2.5 billion reported in the same period the previous year.

According to the company’s full-year 2025 financial statement filed on the Nigerian Exchange on 29 January 2026, this strong performance was driven by robust revenue growth.

Full-year sales surged 41.42% to N119 billion, with fourth-quarter revenue accounting for N25.9 billion, reflecting sustained momentum toward year-end.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Revenue: N119.06 billion, up 41.42% YoY

Cost of sales: N69.9 billion, up 42.44% YoY

Gross profit: N49.1 billion, up 40.00% YoY

Other gains: N915.5 million, up 49.64% YoY

Administrative expense: N13.5 billion, up 55.61% YoY

Operating profit: N20.8 billion, up 58.74% YoY

Pre-tax profit: N13.8 billion, up 80.41% YoY

Retained earnings: N24.7 billion, up 39.44% YoY

What the company’s books are saying

According to Fidson Healthcare’s financial statement, revenue for 2025 reached N119.06 billion, driven largely by sales of ethical pharmaceuticals, which accounted for N77.8 billion or 65.4% of total sales.

Over-the-counter products followed with N36.3 billion; consumer healthcare products contributed N4.3 billion, and export sales added N523.1 million.

As expected, the cost of sales rose alongside revenue, reaching N69.9 billion compared with N49 billion in 2024. This left a gross profit of N49.1 billion, up 40% from N35.1 billion the previous year.

On the other hand, other gains of N915.5 million, primarily from the amortization of government grants, provided additional support to profitability.

However, administrative expenses increased sharply to N13.5 billion from N8.7 billion, while selling and distribution costs rose to N9.9 billion from N8.1 billion.

Operating profit settled at N20.8 billion, up from N13.13 billion, after factoring in an impairment of N176.5 million and a net exchange difference of N5.5 billion.

Finance costs of N7.1 billion and finance income of N144.3 million brought pre-tax profit to N13.8 billion, representing an 80.41% increase.

After accounting for income tax of N4.5 billion, post-tax profit stood at N9.3 billion.

Balance sheet

Fidson Healthcare’s balance sheet remained strong, with total assets reaching N80.4 billion, up 9.46% from N73.4 billion reported in 2024.

The largest contributing asset class was property, plant, and equipment at N30.9 billion, followed by inventories of N26.3 billion and trade and other receivables of N11.02 billion.

On the equity side, total shareholder equity stood at N30.7 billion, with retained earnings contributing N24.7 billion, reflecting a 39.44% increase.

Total liabilities settled at N49.6 billion, slightly lower than N49.7 billion in the prior year, supporting a stable financial position.

What to know

Fidson’s 2025 revenue climbed to N119.06 billion, led by ethical pharmaceuticals, with strong contributions from OTC and consumer healthcare products.

The company’s pre-tax profit jumped to N13.8 billion, nearly doubling last year’s figure, despite higher operating expenses.

Total assets rose to N80.4 billion, supported by property, plant, and equipment, while equity strengthened to N30.7 billion.

Shares of the company have gained over 37% year-to-date in 2026, trading above N68, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor confidence.