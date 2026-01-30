NIS delegation toured EIB Group facilities in Abuja to understand their operations and explore collaboration.

Comptroller General’s representative praised EIB Group’s infrastructure,technologyand human‑capacity development.

The visit showcased EIB Group’s integrated security, surveillance, manufacturing and media capabilities.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, ably represented by DCG Augusta Obiageli, has commended the impressive infrastructure and human capital development embodied in EIB Group, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance company.

The high-ranking public official made the observation while leading a high-level delegation of the Service on an inspection tour of EIB Group facilities in Kuje and Idu, Abuja.

The visit was aimed at familiarising the Service with the operations, infrastructure and activities of the Group, as well as exploring areas of collaboration.

The delegation was received by the Chairman of EIB Group, Dr Bright Echefu, alongside other senior management staff, who conducted the visitors around key operational units within the facilities.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Echefu said EIB Group remained “committed to supporting government institutions through innovation, professionalism and strategic partnerships”.

He added that the Group’s operations were designed to align with national objectives and global best practices targeted at strengthening home-based and cross-country security architecture, while contributing to the growing list of socio-economic investments in Nigeria.

He noted that private sector participation was critical to strengthening institutional capacity and delivering efficient services across key sectors of the economy.

In her remarks, Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap commended EIB Group for its level of investment in infrastructure, technology and human capacity development, describing the facilities as impressive and reflective of a forward-looking organisation.

She stressed that the tour provided valuable insight into how private sector initiatives could complement the efforts of government agencies, particularly in the areas of security, technology and service delivery.

During the tour, the Comptroller General and members of the delegation were exposed to a wide range of activities being carried out by the Group across its subsidiaries.

These included security operations and advanced surveillance services provided by EIB Stratoc, as well as forensic analysis and data-gathering solutions by Giga Forensics, which supports investigative, intelligence and evidence-based operations.

The delegation also visited Briech UAS, where they were briefed on the manufacturing and deployment of surveillance drones and payload drones designed to support security operations, monitoring, reconnaissance and data collection.

The immigration officials further toured Poctova, a Nigerian fashion and protective-wear brand under the Group, which specialises in the production of ballistic protective gear alongside ready-to-wear fashion items.

The visit also covered the Group’s Pay TV infrastructure, Luft TV, where premium HD content is showcased to the viewing public on a 24-hour basis.

Overall, the tour provided insight into how EIB Group integrates technology, security, manufacturing and media to support national development objectives and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

The visit ended with interactive sessions between the delegation and EIB Group management, during which discussions were held on potential areas of collaboration and sustained engagement between the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Group.