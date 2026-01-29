The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has approved a 1,173% increase in pensions for retirees under the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), ending a 21-year freeze that left beneficiaries on incomes ravaged by inflation.

The approval was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by PenCom’s Director-General, Ms Omolola Oloworaran.

The decision affects 2,116 retirees, pushing combined monthly pension payments from N12.56 million to N159.95 million and significantly improving post-retirement welfare for long-neglected pensioners.

On an individual level, some retirees who had been receiving as little as N18,000 monthly will now earn about N206,000. PenCom also approved the payment of N8.70 billion in arrears, translating to an average lump-sum payout of about N3 million per beneficiary, with some retirees receiving over N8 million.

What PenCom is saying

PenCom says the adjustment is the first pension increase for NSITF beneficiaries since 2005 and represents a correction of long-standing regulatory failures. The Commission noted that the stagnant regime persisted despite clear legal and constitutional provisions requiring periodic reviews.

“This is the first pension increase for NSITF beneficiaries since 2005, and it is a long-overdue correction of structural injustice within the legacy scheme. The arrears cover years of underpayment caused by regulatory non-compliance and failure to align pensions with economic realities.

“PenCom invoked Section 53 of the Pension Reform Act 2014 to enforce compliance after prolonged violations,” the Director-General added.

PenCom said the approvals reflect a deliberate shift from discretionary goodwill to firm regulatory enforcement anchored in existing laws.

Backstory

NSITF retirees had been trapped under a frozen pension structure for over two decades, even as Nigeria experienced repeated inflationary cycles and cost-of-living shocks.

Under both the Pension Reform Act and the 1999 Constitution, pensions are required to be reviewed at least once every five years or in line with adjustments to Federal Civil Service salaries.

NSITF policy stipulates that minimum retirement pensions should not fall below 80% of the prevailing National Minimum Wage.

Despite these provisions, pension payments remained unchanged from 2005, creating a widening gap between retirees’ incomes and economic realities.

The prolonged freeze effectively pushed many private-sector retirees into poverty after years of service.

PenCom said the failure to adjust pensions for two decades amounted to a deep structural inequity that required regulatory intervention.

More Insights

The Commission said the scale of the adjustment was made possible by significant growth in the NSITF Fund over the years.

According to PenCom, the fund expanded from N54 billion at the point of transfer in 2005 to N195 billion as of December 2025.

The growth was achieved through prudent fund management under strict regulatory oversight.

The expanded asset base provided financial headroom to absorb higher monthly payouts and the one-off arrears settlement.

PenCom said the adjustment does not compromise the long-term sustainability of the fund.

Oloworaran noted that the development shows pension adequacy and fiscal responsibility can coexist when governance structures function effectively.

Why this matters

The decision restores dignity to thousands of retirees who endured two decades of stagnant pensions despite legal guarantees of periodic reviews.

By lifting monthly payments more than tenfold and clearing arrears, PenCom is directly addressing old-age poverty among private-sector pensioners.

It also signals stronger regulatory enforcement, demonstrating PenCom’s willingness to correct long-standing non-compliance by invoking the Pension Reform Act.

More broadly, the move strengthens confidence in Nigeria’s pension system, showing that sound fund management and digital reforms can translate into tangible welfare gains for retirees who waited decades for relief.

What you should know

PenCom has directed Trustfund Pensions Limited, the administrator of NSITF legacy assets, to submit a comprehensive enhancement proposal aligned strictly with statutory requirements.

The Commission also approved the deployment of the “VerifyMe” digital solution to automate pensioner revalidation.

The platform replaces physically demanding verification exercises that often exposed elderly retirees to stress and travel costs.

Payments have already been made to verified NSITF retirees under the new structure.

PenCom said the digital system has improved service delivery and reduced the risk of exclusion errors.

The Commission said the reforms are part of broader efforts to modernise pension administration and protect beneficiaries’ rights.