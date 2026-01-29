In this insightful episode of Everyday Money Matters, Host Olusegun-Akin Olugbenjo is joined by the Founder of Finance with Muktar, Muktar Mohammed, to break down how to invest in winning stocks in 2026 and ways to avoid losing your hard-earned money this year.

To invest in winning stocks in 2026, Muktar Mohammed emphasized a strategy rooted in thorough research, long-term patience, and identifying companies that balance capital appreciation with consistent dividend payments.

Muktar further explained that the best time to enter the stock market is during downturns or periods of crisis, not when stocks are dominating newspaper headlines and social media hype.

Furthermore, Muktar brings to viewers notice things investors should put in mind before investing in a stock which includes analyzing a company’s performance over the previous five years, looking out for blue chip companies that have stood the test of time, a reliable dividend payout ratio and positive growth in stock’s share price.

In conclusion, Muktar highlighted indicators that help distinguish a genuine investment from a speculative gamble and stressed the importance of understanding one’s investor profile prior to making any investment decision.

watch the full episode of Everyday Money Matters for deeper insights, practical examples, and actionable strategies to make more informed investment decisions in 2026.