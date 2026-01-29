Flagship level performance across three models with AMOLED displays, powerful processors, long lasting batteries, and fast charging for work, play, and entertainment

Built for real life durability with strong glass protection, water and dust resistance, and designs suited for Nigeria’s active everyday lifestyle

Advanced camera systems up to 200MP delivering sharp photos and videos for travel, family moments, social media, and content creation

In Nigeria’s fast-paced lifestyle, smartphones are more than just communication tools—they are cameras for capturing memories, screens for entertainment, and companions for work on the go.

Xiaomi’s REDMI Note 15 Series delivers upgrades in design, durability, imaging, and battery life, making it ready for every aspect of daily life.

Whether you’re taking photos outdoors, binge-watching your favorite shows, gaming intensely, or managing multiple tasks, the REDMI Note 15 Series has you covered.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G: Flagship Performance, Anytime, Anywhere

The ultimate all-round flagship for high-end users. Imagine spending a weekend at the beach, watching movies in a cafe, or accidentally dropping your phone in water—REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G handles it all with ease.

Immersive Display & Entertainment:83-inch 1.5K CrystalRes AMOLED panoramic screen with rounded edges for a comfortable grip. Enjoy movies, games, and videos with a cinema-like experience anywhere.

Durability in Real Life: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 + IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K protection, resistant to spills, rain, drops, dust, and high-pressure environments.

Camera for Every Moment: 200MP Ultimate-Clarity Camera System with 2x/4x optical zoom and AI features, capturing every travel memory, meal, or family moment in stunning detail.

Long-Lasting Power & Fast Charging: 6500mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge reaches 50% in just 16 minutes, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

Flagship-level AI Experience:Features flagship Xiaomi HyperAI capabilities, including Al Writing, Al Translation, and Al Audio Recognition, enhancing productivity

REDMI Note 15 Pro: Balanced Upgrades for Everyday Life

The versatile companion for mid-range users. Whether scrolling through social media on the commute or taking kids out on a weekend trip, REDMI Note 15 Pro keeps up with all daily scenarios.

Comfortable Viewing & Use:77-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with rounded corners, perfect for binge-watching, reading news, or handling emails.

Durability You Can Rely On: Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 + IP65 splash and dust protection ensures safety from coffee spills, light rain, or accidental drops.

Capture Life’s Moments: 200MP Ultimate-Clarity Camera System with 2x/4x optical zoom and AI HDR captures children playing, friends laughing, or scenic outings in crisp detail.

Performance & Endurance: MediaTek Helio G200-Ultra processor handles multitasking smoothly; 6500mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging keeps up with work, travel, or long gaming sessions.

REDMI Note 15: High Value, Everyday Ready

The ideal choice for budget-conscious users who want a reliable experience. REDMI Note 15 is perfect for daily use, photography, and entertainment.

Vivid Screen & Smooth Operation: 77-inch FHD+ AMOLED dual-curved display delivers sharp colors and smooth visuals for browsing, videos, and social media.

Durable for Daily Life: Scratch-resistant glass + IP64 dust and water protection keeps the phone safe from spills or minor drops.

Everyday Photography: 108MP main camera captures beautiful moments, from weekend meals and street scenes to pets and family fun.

Reliable Performance & Battery: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor for smooth multitasking; 6000mAh battery with 33W Turbo Charging ensures power lasts all day.

Three Models to Meet Different Needs

The REDMI Note 15 Series offers three differentiated models for different users:

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G delivers premium quality for users pursuing the latest technology.

REDMI Note 15 Pro offers stylish quality for trendsetting users.

REDMI Note 15 brings a well-rounded, high-value experience for life enthusiasts.

From family life and office work to outdoor adventures and travel, the REDMI Note 15 Series meets Nigeria users’ diverse needs, embodying Xiaomi’s philosophy: “Innovation for Everyone.”

Availability and Where to Buy?

The REDMI Note 15 Series is now available in Nigeria through all authorized Xiaomi stores, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more.

Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks! Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions by following Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.