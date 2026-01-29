BUA Foods Plc has reported a pretax profit of N534.8 billion for 2025, nearly double the N284.3 billion recorded in 2024, according to its latest financial statement filed on the NGX.

The fourth quarter added N102.2 billion to the annual profit, marking a 39.3% increase in Q4 revenue of N383.4 billion.

For the full year, revenue rose 18.1% to N1.8 trillion, driven by stronger sales across the company’s product lines.

Profitability was further supported by other income, finance income, and a significant reduction in finance costs, largely due to lower foreign exchange losses.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs 2024)

Turnover (Revenue): N1.8 trillion, up 18.08% YoY

Cost of sales: N1.13 trillion vs N987.1 billion

Gross profit: N672.1 billion, up 24.29% YoY

Administrative expenses: N40.4 billion vs N28.5 billion

Selling and distribution expenses: N68.7 billion vs N40.2 billion

Operating profit: N565.3 billion, up 19.75% YoY

Finance costs: N21.9 billion vs N203.2 billion

Pretax profit: N534.8 billion, up 88.12% YoY

Total assets: N1.38 trillion, up 26.54% YoY

Retained earnings: N694.7 billion, up 65.02% YoY

What the company’s books are saying

A closer look at BUA Foods’ 2025 financials shows that out of the N1.8 trillion revenue or turnover recorded:

Bakery flour was the largest contributor, accounting for 39% of revenue at N704.7 billion.

This was followed by fortified sugar at N571.4 billion, pasta at N202.6 billion, non-fortified sugar at N184.1 billion, and head rice at N95.6 billion.

Other product lines made up the remaining minor share.

As expected, the cost of sales rose alongside higher revenue, reaching N1.13 trillion compared to N987.1 billion in 2024, with raw materials accounting for over 91% of the total.

After these costs, gross profit stood at N672.1 billion, up 24.3% from N540.8 billion the previous year.

Operational costs also increased, with administrative expenses rising 41.7% to N40.4 billion and selling and distribution expenses up 70.7% to N68.7 billion.

Despite this, operating profit remained strong at N565.3 billion, up from N472.1 billion in 2024.

Finance income totaled N7.5 billion, while net finance costs fell sharply to N14.3 billion, compared to N187.7 billion in the prior year, largely due to the elimination of foreign exchange losses.

This allowed pretax profit to jump 88.1% to N534.8 billion. After accounting for income tax of N27.1 billion, post-tax profit came in at N507.7 billion.

Balance sheet performance

BUA Foods’ balance sheet remained strong, with total assets rising to N1.3 trillion from N1.09 trillion in the previous year.

A major contributor was “Due from related companies” at N844.2 billion, followed by property, plant, and equipment at N394.8 billion.

Total shareholder equity also increased, reaching N702.7 billion compared to N429.05 billion in 2024, with retained earnings of N694.7 billion—the largest contributor—up 65.0% year-on-year.

On the liabilities side, total obligations stood at N683.4 billion, a modest 2.5% increase from N666.4 billion the previous year.

Most favorably, current borrowings, which account for the largest portion of total liabilities, fell to N362.8 billion from N391 billion in 2024.

What to know

BUA Foods had a strong 2025, with pretax profit nearly doubling to N534.8 billion and post-tax profit at N507.7 billion.

Bakery flour was the top revenue contributor, followed by fortified sugar, pasta, and non-fortified sugar.

The balance sheet strengthened, with total assets at N1.3 trillion and shareholder equity at N702.7 billion, driven mainly by retained earnings.

Liabilities were mostly stable, with current borrowings falling to N362.8 billion.

In 2025, the company recorded a year-to-date performance of 92.5%, though it has not yet traded on the Nigerian Exchange in 2026.