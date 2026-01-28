UBA,VERICASH, and CWG have markeda decade of collaboration that has powered UBA’s digital transformation across Africa, with the UBA Mobile App now exceeding 10 million downloads and operating in more than 20 countries.

The partnership includes a dedicated Centre of Excellence, jointly established by VERICASH and CWG, which strengthens platform reliability, scalability, and continuous digital service delivery across UBA’s markets.

Executives from UBA, VERICASH, and CWG highlighted the alliance as a model for how long-term technology partnerships can drive financial inclusion, ecosystem innovation, and digital resilience across Africa’s rapidly evolving banking landscape.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) has marked a decade of digital banking transformation driven by its long-standing partnership with fintech enablement provider VERICASH and technology services company CWG.

The collaboration, which spans more than ten years, has played a central role in shaping UBA’s digital banking strategy across multiple African markets.

The milestone was marked in the final quarter of the year, a period that has seen accelerated digital adoption across Africa’s banking sector, adding further significance to the decade-long collaboration between the three companies.

At the heart of the partnership is the UBA Mobile App, developed and scaled through the VERICASH platform. The app has recorded over 10 million downloads and is currently live in more than 20 countries, making it one of the most widely used digital banking platforms on the continent.

The VERICASH platform provides UBA with a strong digital foundation, enabling secure, scalable, and multi-channel banking services that extend beyond traditional branches and support customers across diverse markets.

A key component of the collaboration is the UBA-dedicated Centre of Excellence, established by VERICASH in collaboration with CWG. The Centre of Excellence operates as an extension of UBA’s digital operations, supporting platform reliability, scalability, and continuous service delivery across several African markets. This strategic partnership model has allowed the bank to scale transaction volumes and customer reach while maintaining consistent service quality.

Speaking on the impact of the collaboration, Shamsideen Fashola, Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking at UBA, said the partnership has been instrumental in advancing financial inclusion and strengthening the bank’s digital leadership.

“This partnership with VERICASH has been instrumental in positioning UBA as Africa’s premier digital banking institution, which is indicated by the number of downloads and transactions we have processed in the past years,” Fashola said. “We made banking accessible to the unbanked, enabling millions of Africans to participate in the formal financial system from the comfort of their homes.”

CWG’s Chief Executive Officer, Adewale Adeyipo, described the collaboration as a demonstration of how technology and shared vision can reshape financial ecosystems.

“At CWG, we are proud to have played a pivotal role in this partnership that has reshaped Africa’s digital financial ecosystem,” Adeyipo said. “Over the last decade, our collaboration with UBA and VERICASH has proven what is possible when technology and vision come together.”

For VERICASH, the milestone reflects the long-term value of its fintech enablement and strategic partnership model. Executive Chairman Ashraf Zaki said the collaboration has delivered solutions that have become benchmarks for digital banking across Africa.

“Our collaboration with UBA and CWG over the past decade has been transformative, not just for our organizations, but for the entire African banking landscape,” Zaki said. “With the VERICASH platform at the core, supported by our strategic partnership services, we have been able to deliver solutions that empower banks to scale with confidence.”

As digital banking adoption continues to rise across Africa, the partnership between UBA, VERICASH, and CWG highlights the growing importance of long-term technology alliances in driving inclusion, scalability, and operational resilience within the financial sector.