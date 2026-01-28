The United Arab Emirates has tightened requirements for its Remote Working Visa, increasing the income documentation period from three months to six months for applicants amongst others.

This was disclosed in a statement reported by Fragomen on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The move is aimed at ensuring applicants demonstrate a stable income and work history before relocating to the UAE while working for overseas employers.

What’s new

The Remote Working Visa programme, first launched in March 2021, allows foreign nationals to live in the UAE for up to one year while working remotely for employers outside the country. Unlike other work permits, applicants do not need a local employment contract or sponsorship.

The key change in the updated policy, starting January 27, 2026, is that applicants are required to submit bank statements covering the last six months, rather than three months as previously required. This change effectively extends the minimum employment period applicants must demonstrate to six months.

Applicants must also meet a government-set minimum income threshold, hold valid UAE health insurance, and provide a letter from their employer confirming approval to work remotely from the UAE.

The visa can be applied for online or through accredited typing centres, including those in Abu Dhabi.

Visa holders are permitted to sponsor residence permits for their spouse, children, and parents, increasing the programme’s attractiveness to professionals considering long-term stays.

The government fee for the visa is approximately USD 81, excluding costs for medical examinations or Emirates ID cards. Processing time typically takes five to seven working days, though timelines may vary.

What you should know

In August, Nairametrics reported that the United Arab Emirates is set to introduce four new visa categories effective August 10, 2025, as part of a broader strategy to attract global talent, support emerging industries, and strengthen tourism inflows.

The new visa categories target artificial intelligence professionals, event attendees, individuals involved in commercial gaming, and tourists arriving by sea.