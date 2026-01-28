RedmiNote 15 Series delivers strong durability with Titan technology, high water and dust resistance, and large batteries with fast charging

Advanced AI-powered camera systems including a 200MP sensor on the Pro+ model for improved photography and content creation

Smooth performance with Snapdragon andMediaTekprocessors, bright displays, enhanced audio, and support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search

Xiaomi has officially introduced the REDMI Note 15 Series to the Nigerian market, offering a combination of durability, powerful battery life, and advanced AI features tailored for daily smartphone users.

The launch, hosted in Lagos on January 28, unveiled three models: REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G,REDMI Note 15 5G, and the standard REDMI Note 15.

Xiaomi emphasized that the lineup was engineered to meet the practical needs of Nigerian consumers who value reliability and cutting-edge technology in a single device.

Durability Meets All-Day Power

At the event, Xiaomi highlighted the series’ durability. The REDMI Note 15 Series incorporates REDMI Titan Durability, featuring reinforced frames, multiple layers of shock absorption, and high dust and water resistance.

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery and 100W HyperCharge, while all models allow reverse charging for powering other devices.

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G has earned SGS Premium Performance Certification. Thanks to the shock-resistant frame and fiberglass back panel, phones can survive drops from 2.5 meters, and can remain submerged in (2) meters of water for 24 hours. Wet Touch 2.0 ensures the touchscreen remains responsive even in damp conditions.

The REDMI Note 15 Series raises the bar for dust and water protection, providing dependable defense in everyday situations. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings and can stay submerged in up to 2 meters of water for 24 hours.

Certified by TÜV SÜD Smartphone Water-Resistant Endurance, these devices incorporate 17 precision-engineered waterproof elements to ensure lasting reliability.

Meanwhile, the REDMI Note 15 Pro and REDMI Note 15 offer enhanced resistance against dust, accidental splashes, and other environmental challenges. Across the entire lineup, Wet Touch ensures the touchscreen stays fully responsive even when wet, allowing smooth and uninterrupted operation in daily use.

Next-Level Photography with Smart AI

At the center of this upgrade, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G feature a new 200MP ultimate-clarity camera, powered by the global debut of a 200MP HPE image sensor.

This large 1/1.4-inch sensor, together with 2× and 4× optical-level in-sensor zoom, triple-focal-length DAG HDR, and advanced AI processing, delivers detailed, true-to-life images across a wide range of lighting conditions.

The Pro models are equipped with a 200MP HP3 camera sensor, offering five focal lengths from 23mm to 92mm, while the REDMI Note 15 features a 108MP system with 3X optical-level telephoto.

AI-driven enhancements include advanced portrait algorithms, intelligent post-processing, and an AI Creativity Assistant on the Pro models that streamlines photo editing. These features aim to elevate everyday photography and content creation for Nigerian users.

Seamless Performance, Brilliant Visuals

The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with Xiaomi’s IceLoop cooling system, while the remaining models use updated Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets designed for energy efficiency. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G also integrates HyperAI for personalized AI interaction, and all phones support Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google.

Connectivity is further enhanced through Xiaomi Offline Communication, which allows voice transmission even without network coverage. The Pro+ 5G includes the Surge T1S tuner to boost Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and mobile network performance.

The screens measure 6.77 inches on REDMI Note 15 Pro and REDMI Note 15 models and 6.83 inches on REDMI Note 15 Pro+5G device, reaching 3,200nits of peak brightness and carrying three eye-care certifications for comfortable viewing. Audio performance has also been upgraded, with REDMI Note 15 Pro+5G delivering up to 400% louder sound, and other variants up to 300% louder than previous generations.

Built to Handle Everyday Challenges in Nigeria

By launching the REDMI Note 15 Series in Nigeria, Xiaomi delivers smartphones that combine toughness, intelligence, and endurance. This new lineup caters to users who need devices that can handle everyday challenges while offering high-performance photography, reliable connectivity, and exceptional battery life.

Availability and Where to Buy?

The REDMI Note 15 Series is now available in Nigeria through all authorized Xiaomi stores, including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more.

Prefer online shopping? Visit Jumia.com to purchase your favorite Xiaomi products with just a few clicks! Stay tuned for more exciting updates and promotions by following Xiaomi Nigeria on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.