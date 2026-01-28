Oxygen X Finance Company is hosting a publicwebinarto help Nigerians understand the country’s new tax laws, avoid compliance risks, and stay ahead of regulatory changes, featuring tax expert Kelechi Ibe and financial commentator Stanley Onourah, moderated by broadcaster Olive Emodi.

Oxygen X Finance Company, a leading digital lending business, has announced a public webinar designed to help individuals and businesses understand Nigeria’s new tax laws and stay ahead of compliance risks that could attract penalties or regulatory scrutiny.

The webinar will feature Kelechi Ibe, Founder of TaxStreem- a renowned tax expert, Stanley Onourah (online banker) , a respected thought leader in financial matters and moderated by award-winning broadcast anchor Olive Emodi, ensuring a practical, engaging, and audience-focused conversation.

Speaking ahead of the session, Emmanuella Awogu, Ag. Head of Marketing at Oxygen X, said:

“Tax compliance is no longer optional, but confusion shouldn’t be the price people pay. At Oxygen X, we believe access to the right financial knowledge is just as powerful as access to credit. This webinar is about empowering individuals and businesses to stay informed, compliant, and financially confident.”

The session is part of Oxygen X’s broader commitment to financial education and sustainability, ensuring that Nigerians are equipped not just with funding, but with the knowledge required to make smarter financial decisions in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8017692452306/WN_WssNgT8fRSmVw7qQ7v4OYQ to register.

About Oxygen X Finance Company

Oxygen X is a digital-first consumer lending business committed to unlocking financial possibilities for Africans. A subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, Oxygen X is built to redefine lending across the Access ecosystem by delivering financial solutions designed to help individuals and businesses thrive.

Built on advanced risk technology and a customer-first philosophy, Oxygen X is on a mission to become the world’s most respected African lending brand – one that empowers people to make smart financial decisions, improve their livelihoods, and move confidently to their next level.

From salary earners navigating monthly needs to entrepreneurs growing their hustle, Oxygen X provides accessible loans that create real impact. Our approach blends financial innovation with sustainability, ensuring that every loan supports long-term progress for customers, communities, and the economy.

With a growing community of users, strong governance structures, and the backing of one of Africa’s largest financial ecosystems, Oxygen X is shaping the future of digital credit – one responsible loan at a time – https://www.oxygenx.africa/