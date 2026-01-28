The Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) posted an operating profit of N1.83 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, underpinned by robust interest income from its infrastructure-focused investment portfolio.

The performance was disclosed in the fund’s audited financial statements released to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

A closer look at the numbers shows that the second half of the year contributed N843.1 million to full-year earnings, representing about 46% of total profit, pointing to steady income generation across the year rather than a one-off spike.

Overall profitability was driven almost entirely by interest income from placements and infrastructure-linked assets, with costs remaining relatively contained and no exposure to fair value volatility.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs H2 2025)

Interest income: N2.08 billion (H2: N984.2 million)

Total income: N2.08 billion

Operating expenses: N249.3 million (H2: N141.1 million)

Operating profit / total comprehensive income: N1.83 billion

Net assets attributable to unitholders: N9.84 billion

Cash distribution proposed (H2): N800.9 million

Distribution per unit: N9.1

What the fund’s books are saying

The financial statements show that interest income remains the sole earnings driver for the Coronation Infrastructure Fund.

Total interest income for the year stood at N2.08 billion, with nearly 47% earned in the second half of the year, reflecting a stable income profile rather than front-loaded returns.

Placements accounted for the bulk of earnings, contributing N1.95 billion, or over 93% of total interest income, while infrastructure loans generated N135.8 million, indicating a smaller but stable loan book relative to short-term fixed-income placements.

Other income was negligible at just N4,000, reinforcing the fund’s narrow but predictable earnings base.

Total operating expenses rose to N249.3 million, compared with N141.1 million in the prior period, reflecting higher administrative and regulatory costs.

Management fees remained the largest expense at N171.4 million, followed by increases in SEC regulatory fees and legal expenses, pointing to rising compliance costs.

Despite the increase, costs remained modest relative to income, allowing the fund to convert a large portion of its interest earnings into profit. Notably, no performance incentive fee was recorded during the year, helping preserve operating margins.

Distributions deepen on strong income base

The fund proposed a half-year cash distribution of N800.9 million, representing 95% of distributable income.

With 87.9 million units outstanding, the payout translates to N9.1 per unit, providing interim income for unitholders while retaining a small portion to support liquidity and operational stability.

The Fund successfully paid a semi-annual income distribution of N890.69 million to its unitholders on 10th July 2025.

The distribution translated to N10.13 per unit

Balance sheet performance

The fund closed the year with total assets of N9.90 billion, driven by:

Cash and bank balances: N4.77 billion (about 48% of total assets)

Investment securities at amortised cost: N5.14 billion (about 52%)

Liabilities remained minimal at N66.8 million, leaving net assets attributable to unitholders at N9.84 billion, equivalent to over 99% of total assets.

The balance sheet structure highlights CIF’s conservative positioning, with no exposure to fair-value-linked volatility and very low leverage.

What you should know

The Coronation Infrastructure Fund (managed by Coronation Asset Management) has now paid out over N1.7 billion across two distributions since its inception.

On July 10, 2025, the Fund had distributed a total of N890.690 million for the half-year ending 30th June 2025.

Total Amount Paid: N890.69 million (specifically N890,690,700.00).

Payment Date: 10th July 2025.

Qualification Date: 30th June 2025.

It should be noted that under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules, Infrastructure Funds Managers must invest 90% of the funds in infrastructure portfolios