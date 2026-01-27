TetracoreEnergy Group is expanding into Gas‑to‑Liquids and ammonia‑urea fertilizer production to deepen Nigeria’s gas‑based industrial economy.

The company is developing a 5,000 bpd GTL plant and a1,200‑tpdammonia‑urea complex, leveraging its existing gas infrastructure and operational expertise.

The expansion supports Nigeria’s industrialization goals by monetizing domestic gas, strengthening food security, and attracting long‑term investment.

Tetracore Energy Group Limited has announced a major milestone in its long-term growth strategy, advancing plans to expand into Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) and ammonia-urea fertilizer production.

The move is part of a broader effort to deepen Nigeria’s gas-based industrial economy and strengthen Africa’s energy value chain.

For Tetracore, the expansion marks a strategic diversification from gas supply and power delivery to the conversion of Nigeria’s abundant natural gas into high-value gas-based products that serve domestic markets, support exports, and unlock new economic opportunities.

The company is developing a 5,000 barrels-per-day Gas-to-Liquids facility and a 1,200 tonnes-per-day integrated ammonia-urea fertilizer complex, planned for Atakobo in Ogun State and Koko in Delta State respectively. Both projects are structured to leverage Tetracore’s existing gas portfolio, infrastructure footprint, and operational expertise, significantly reducing execution and feedstock risks.

Building on Established Capabilities

Unlike greenfield entrants, Tetracore enters this phase with operating assets, established gas supply capabilities, and a track record across piped gas delivery, compressed natural gas, energy trading, power generation, and cross-border energy operations.

“Our strategy has always been to grow organically, but with focus on conpleting our vertical integration and add significant value to our abundant energy resources,” said Dr. Olakunle Williams, President/Chief Executive Officer of Tetracore Energy Group. “We are not pursuing scale for its own sake. We are building on assets we already operate, relationships we have established, and markets we understand deeply. This expansion is about turning gas into lasting value—for investors, for Nigeria, and for Africa.”

The GTL project will convert natural gas into clean, premium liquid fuels such as synthetic diesel, naphtha, and base oils—products that are easier to transport, store, and market than raw gas while meeting stringent environmental standards. The ammonia-urea complex is expected to support Nigeria’s agricultural sector by expanding local fertilizer production, reducing imports, and strengthening food security.

Responding to a Clear Market Need

Nigeria remains Africa’s largest importer of urea fertilizer despite possessing one of the world’s most significant natural gas reserves. At the same time, gas flaring and underutilization continue to represent lost economic value.

Tetracore’s expansion directly addresses this imbalance by monetizing domestic gas locally, creating industrial jobs, supporting non-oil exports, and aligning with national priorities on gas utilization, industrialization, and economic diversification.

The company’s phased development approach is designed to ensure technical robustness, financial discipline, and regulatory alignment at every stage—from feasibility and engineering through to construction and commissioning.

Capital-Ready and Institutionally Structured

Tetracore Energy Group Limited is an integrated energy solutions provider operating across gas delivery, compressed natural gas, power generation, and energy infrastructure in Nigeria and select African markets. The Group focuses on delivering clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that support industrial growth and economic development.

Its projects are being advanced under a joint-venture framework, with Tetracore as lead sponsor alongside strategic and financial partners. The company is targeting a combined capital raise of up to US$850 million, through a blend of equity and long-term debt, structured to meet the requirements of development finance institutions, commercial lenders, and infrastructure investors seeking stable, long-term returns.

This disciplined approach reflects Tetracore’s broader philosophy: projects must be bankable, scalable, and responsibly governed before capital deployment.

Aligned with Nigeria’s Industrial Future

The GTL and ammonia-urea developments align closely with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s gas-led industrialization agenda, food security objectives, and drive to attract private investment into manufacturing and energy infrastructure.

By anchoring production close to existing gas supply and logistics corridors, Tetracore aims to deliver projects that are not only commercially viable but also supportive of regional development, skills transfer, and long-term industrial capacity.

A Company Entering Its Next Chapter

With eight subsidiaries operating across the energy value chain and a growing footprint beyond Nigeria, Tetracore views this expansion as a defining chapter in its evolution—positioning the group as a credible African industrial platform capable of executing complex projects while remaining agile and partnership-driven.

“Given the much needed energy and food security in Africa, we simply have no choice but to accelerate value addition to our abundant Natural gas resources” said Dr. Olakunle Williams added. “That is the future we are building towards.”

About Tetracore Energy Group

Tetracore Energy Group Limited is an integrated energy solutions provider with operations spanning piped gas delivery, compressed natural gas, energy trading, power generation, and energy infrastructure across Nigeria and select African markets. The group focuses on delivering clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions that support industrial growth and economic development.