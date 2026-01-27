A Federal High Court has remanded the National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma, at the Suleja Correctional Centre over an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

The remand order was made on Tuesday by Justice Keziah Ogbonnaya following Danjuma’s arraignment alongside Prince Chibuike Echem on multiple criminal counts.

The case, instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), centres on allegations of false pretence, forgery, and inducement linked to purported MCRP contracts in the North East.

The defendants were arraigned on a 55-count charge and pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

What they are saying

At the resumed proceedings, the EFCC counsel, Olanrewaju Adeola applied for leave of court to read the charges to the defendants, a request that was not opposed by defence counsel.

According to the charges, “Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed, being the National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), North East Development Commission, alongside Prince Chibuike Echem and Aminu Alhaji (still at large), between May 2022 and February 2024 in Abuja, allegedly conspired to obtain by false pretence the cumulative sum of N2,280,000,000 from Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, the Managing Director of Diamond Leeds Limited, and the company itself.”

The alleged offence is said to contravene Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and is punishable under the same Act.

The defendants also obtained aggregate sums of N649,500,000 and N573,500,000 under the guise of having the capacity to award contracts under the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project for the North East, the charges partly added.

Following the reading of the charges, the defendants pleaded not guilty, after which the EFCC urged the court to remand them pending the hearing of the case.

The defence, however, asked the court to grant bail in the interest of justice, a request opposed by the prosecution on procedural grounds.

The court ruled that the prosecution must be allowed to formally respond to the bail applications before any determination is made.

The court subsequently fixed March 25 to April 2 for trial, ordering an accelerated hearing while the defendants remain in custody pending the determination of their bail applications.

More Insights

Court documents seen by Nairametrics indicate that the prosecution’s case will rely heavily on testimonial and documentary evidence detailing how the alleged fraud was executed.

The nominal complainant is expected to testify on how Prince Echem allegedly introduced him to Mohammed Danjuma as part of a contract financing opportunity linked to the MCRP.

The prosecution is also expected to tender documents allegedly used to induce Diamond Leeds Limited into releasing funds for contracts said not to exist.

Several representatives of commercial banks have been listed as witnesses to support the EFCC’s claims on the movement and receipt of funds.

The EFCC further alleges that the defendants obtained additional sums of 200,000 dollars and 180,000 dollars under false pretences and that Danjuma forged a document titled North East Recovery and Stability Programme (NERSP) Notification of Award dated April 5, 2023, purportedly relating to a medical training institute project in Damaturu, Yobe State.

What you should know

The North East Development Commission was established to coordinate reconstruction, stabilisation, and development efforts in Nigeria’s North East, a region heavily affected by insurgency and prolonged humanitarian crises.

The commission oversees several intervention programmes, including the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, designed to rebuild infrastructure and restore livelihoods.

In 2023, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated a new board and management of the NEDC.

At the inauguration, the Vice President urged the commission to prioritise economic opportunities, quality education, and access to healthcare across the region.

The instant alleged fraud case comes amid heightened public scrutiny of intervention agencies and the management of recovery funds meant for conflict-affected communities.

As the trial unfolds, the case is expected to draw continued attention given its implications for accountability in the management of public funds earmarked for the recovery and development of Nigeria’s North East.

The fate of the parties will be determined when the court gives judgement on the matter.