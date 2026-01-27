Access Bank Plcwill host the second edition of the Africa Trade Conference (ATC 2026) on 11 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa, under the theme: “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact.”

The conference will convene leaders from government, finance, trade, logistics, technology, agriculture, and manufacturing to drive actionable solutions for expanding intra-African and global trade. Key features include Ministerial Panels, High-Level Plenaries, Partner-Led Workshops, Innovation Arenas, Networking Lounges, and an Awards & Cultural Showcase.

Access Bank CEO Roosevelt Ogbonna emphasized ATC as a platform for execution, not rhetoric, spotlighting AfCFTA’s transformative potential and exploring policy harmonization, infrastructure development, digitization, and innovative financing to unlock Africa’s trade capacity.

Access Bank Plc has announced plans to host the second edition of the Africa Trade Conference (ATC 2026), a high-level strategic convening designed to accelerate Africa’s role in shaping the future of global trade.

Scheduled to take place on 11 March 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa, ATC 2026 will bring together influential leaders from government, finance, trade, logistics, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and policy to drive practical, outcome-oriented solutions for expanding intra-African and global trade.

Building on the momentum of its maiden edition, which convened senior decision-makers from 28 countries, the 2026 conference will be held under the theme: “Turning Vision into Velocity: Building Africa’s Trade Ecosystem for Real-World Impact.”

ATC 2026 will feature a rich programme of high-impact sessions, including a Ministerial Panel, High-Level Plenaries, Partner-Led Workshops, an Innovation and Exhibition Arena, Media Content Studios, curated Networking Lounges, and an Awards and Cultural Showcase, all designed to foster collaboration, catalyze capital flows, and translate ambition into execution.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, described ATC as more than a traditional convening.

“Africa is no longer at the margins of global trade conversations. The question today is not about potential, it is about execution,” Ogbonna said. “The Africa Trade Conference is designed as a platform for action, not rhetoric. It brings together the people shaping policy, capital, infrastructure, and innovation to build the systems that will define Africa’s trade future.”

He added:

“At Access Bank, we see ourselves not just as financiers, but as connectors of markets, ideas, and opportunities. Our role is to help African businesses move from ambition to impact, from local relevance to global competitiveness.”

With operations in 24 countries globally, including 16 across Africa, Access Bank’s expansive footprint places it in a unique position to facilitate cross-border trade, unlock regional value chains, and simplify the complexities of doing business across markets.

“Our presence across Africa and key global corridors gives us a front-row seat to the realities of trade,” Ogbonna noted. “It also gives us the responsibility to design solutions that are inclusive, scalable, and future facing. ATC 2026 is part of that commitment.”

The conference will spotlight the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), exploring how policy harmonization, infrastructure development, digitization, and innovative financing can unlock Africa’s full trade capacity.

Discussions will also examine the role of technology in global commerce, sustainable trade practices, solutions for market access, and new financing models to support Africa’s growing SME and industrial base.

ATC 2026 is expected to welcome a distinguished line-up of policymakers, global investors, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, and African business leaders-creating a highly curated ecosystem of influence and action.

As Ogbonna puts it:

“Africa will not be a spectator in the remaking of global trade. We will be one of its architects. ATC 2026 is where those blueprints will be drawn.”

For more information and registration, please visit https://africatradeconference.accessbankplc.com