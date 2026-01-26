In this eye-opening episode of The Coffee Table, Host/CEO of Nairametrics, Ugodre Obi- Chukwu is joined by Uzoma Dozie, a prominent Nigerian Banker, Tech Entrepreneur and the founder of Sparkle, to share his incredible journey from building Diamond Bank to selling it and starting Sparkle Bank.

Uzoma Dozie started out by explaining that his decision to sell Diamond Bank a legacy his father, Pascal G. Dozie built and subsequently launch Sparkle, was rooted in a strategic shift from traditional, human-reliant banking to a technology-driven model.

He further noted that he started Sparkle to democratize services like taxation, payroll, and invoicing and integrate business support services directly into a single app.

Dozie stressed that, unlike other fintech’s that focus heavily on lending or simple transfers, Sparkle was created to build a new infrastructure that could respond to modern customer needs without being exploited by legacy systems.

According to him, Sparkle aims to create better banking experiences through technology whilst contributing to his family’s legacy.

In conclusion, Dozie transitioned to Sparkle because he wanted to build a company that operates 24/7, relies on process over people, and uses AI to help users make better financial decisions.

Tune in to The Coffee Table to hear about the legacy of Diamond Bank, the shift to Sparkle, and the future of banking in Nigeria.