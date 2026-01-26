Secured top-tier 2025/2026 credit ratings with A1+ from Global Credit Ratings for the third consecutive year and A1 fromAgusto& Co., affirming strong liquidity, governance, and investment-grade strength

Maintainsleadership as West Africa’s largest private indigenous petroleum shipping company, operating seven tankers and supported by a balance sheet exceeding ₦450 billion and share capital above ₦252 billion

Operatesa diversified, multinational energy platform spanning shipping, downstream oil and gas, infrastructure, and intra-African energy trade, with a strong presence across Nigeria, Africa, and key global hubs

SG Holdings Limited has reinforced its financial resilience and market credibility for the 2025/2026 financial year, securing an A1+ rating from Global Credit Ratings (GCR), the highest short-term rating on its scale, alongside an A1 rating from Agusto & Co., reflecting a strong investment-grade assessment.

With the GCR A1+ rating maintained for the third consecutive year, the company demonstrates solid financial health, reliable liquidity, and effective risk management.

SG Holdings Limited is West Africa’s largest private indigenous petroleum shipping company, measured by owned tanker fleet capacity.

It operates seven tankers, including five Suezmax vessels and two Medium Range (MR) tankers, reinforcing its leadership in energy logistics and international shipping. Its downstream oil and gas operations complement this portfolio, enabling the group to deliver reliable energy solutions across Nigeria and beyond. As at September 2025, the company had a balance sheet size of over ₦450 billion and share capital exceeding ₦252 billion, highlighting the financial strength that underpins its operations and growth.

Commenting on the achievement, the Chief Executive Officer of SG Holdings Limited, Mr. Deji Matthew Somoye, said:

“The ratings from GCR and Agusto & Co. are clear testaments to our strong financial position, unique business model, robust governance framework, and effective risk management processes. We remain committed to leveraging these strengths to drive sustainable growth, foster innovation, and further solidify our leadership position in the market.”

SG Holdings Limited is an African multinational corporation headquartered in Lagos, with operational offices in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Accra, Abidjan, and London. The group operates across energy logistics, international shipping, commodity trading, infrastructure, retail fuel services, aviation fuel supply, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and intra-African energy trade.

In Nigeria’s downstream sector, the company has made significant investments in ultra-modern tank farm facilities, jetty infrastructure, a gas processing plant, and an expanding network of retail filling stations. Its international shipping operations are managed from its London office in collaboration with leading global maritime firms, including Clarkson Shipping (UK), Teekay Marine (Canada), Navig8 Shipping (UK), Ocean EXL (UAE), and Union Maritime (UK).