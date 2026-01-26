In this engaging episode of Drinks and Mics, Host Ugodre is joined by Tunji Andrews, Arnold -Dublin Green alongside Special Guest Aum Thacker, Investment Professional of TLG Capital and Babatunde Dada, Managing Director/Founder of No Long Thing Finance (NOLT) to break down the latest development in the capital market.

The conversation opens with a discussion of the Greenland effect which refers to the geopolitical and economic fallout of President Donald Trump’s interest in the U.S acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

In line with this issue, Arnold Dublin Green explains that geopolitical developments issues like this have triggered massive volatility across several asset classes and emphasized that gold prices, NASDAQ and German Dax saw a significant surge in price.

However, Babatunde Dada, the Managing Director of NOLT Finance, predicts a compromise where the U.S. and Greenland reach a deal for an increased military presence without a change in sovereignty.

Moreover, Thacker views the potential acquisition of Greenland through the lens of U.S. history, citing the Alaska and Louisiana purchases as proof that the U.S. grows through a mix of diplomacy and acquisition.

Furthermore, the panel analyze the implications of new SEC recapitalization requirements for Nigerian market operators and examine the private equity and credit landscape, highlighting how local firms are filling the void left by exiting multinationals in sectors like pharmaceuticals.

Additionally, they address the technical deficiencies of local trading apps and the structural hurdles preventing the growth of a robust consumer credit system in Nigeria.

From regulatory shifts to the future of investments, this episode delivers all the hard-hitting insights you need to stay ahead in the game