A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered 48 persons to report to the State Security Service (SSS) office in Shangisha, Lagos.

This order comes after allegations of fraud and the illegal receipt of money.

The court gave the order on January 12, 2026, as part of an investigation into a case involving the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Yakubu Idris and 47 others.

The listed individuals have exactly 60 days from the date of the public notice to make themselves available to the authorities.

The purpose of this visit is for them to clear their names regarding the fraud allegations. The court warned that this is a formal legal requirement under Suit No: FHC/L/MISC/649/2025.

The people named in the document with their last known locations from various states, including Abuja, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Nasarawa, Kano, Imo, Delta and Rivers State.

They range in age from 24 to 76 years old. Some of the names mentioned include Yakubu Idris, Ajibade Lukman Olawale and Owolabi Adesina Samuel.

They are hereby directed to make themselves available to the State Security Service (SSS), Lagos Command, within 60days of this publication.