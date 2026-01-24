Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, has sold part of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, in a transaction valued at about $900 million.

This marks one of the largest commercialisation deals involving a global content creator.

The deal was disclosed by Rich Sparkle Holdings (ANPA.US), a U.S.-listed company, which announced the completion of its acquisition and a related strategic partnership tied to Khaby Lame’s commercial business.

Under the agreement, Rich Sparkle, through its operating partners, will hold exclusive rights to Khaby Lame’s global commercial operation, including brand partnerships, endorsements, and e-commerce for an initial 36-month period.

What they are saying

Rich Sparkle estimates that the integrated model combining traffic, operations, fulfilment, and technology could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales once fully deployed.

As part of the transaction, Khaby Lame will become a controlling shareholder in Rich Sparkle Holdings, moving beyond influencer partnerships into an equity-based role.

Rich Sparkle believes: “This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model. We will perfectly combine Khaby Lame’s global influence with the ‘industrialized e-commerce operational capabilities’ validated by the team in the Chinese market. This combination of ‘US-listed company platform + top global content IP + ultimate supply chain’ will create unprecedented value for shareholders.”

The commercial rollout will initially focus on the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with implementation expected over the next 36 months. The project will be executed in partnership with Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based content commerce operator.

Backstory

Khaby Lame, a Senegal-born creator who rose to global fame through silent, minimalist videos mocking overcomplicated life hacks, has built one of the most recognisable digital brands in the world. His content, which relies on visual humour rather than language, has allowed him to scale across cultures with unusual speed.

He currently commands a combined 360 million followers across platforms, making him one of the most influential digital creators globally.

Rich Sparkle said the acquisition represents a shift from fragmented brand deals to a centralised, platform-style commercialisation model, designed to convert Khaby Lame’s massive global traffic into long-term, repeatable business revenue.

What you should know

As part of the agreement, Khaby Lame has authorised the development of an AI Digital Twin, allowing the use of his facial features, voice patterns, and behavioural cues within a regulated framework.

The company says this could enable multilingual, round-the-clock content production and virtual livestreams, potentially increasing output while reducing reliance on physical schedules.

Beyond e-commerce, the strategy also includes plans for premium brand collaborations and co-branded IP, particularly in beauty, fragrance, and apparel.