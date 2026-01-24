Nigeria House Davos has honoured Tetracore Energy Group with the Indigenous Energy Excellence & Strategic Award, recognising the company’s contribution to Nigeria’s energy sector and its role in advancing indigenous leadership.

Nigeria House Davos, Nigeria’s first official national pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, serves as a platform to showcase the country’s economic reforms, investment opportunities, institutional capacity, and cultural identity to a global audience.

As an integrated energy solutions provider with expanding investments in gas and power infrastructure, Tetracore Energy Group has positioned itself around industrial demand, sustainable energy delivery, and long-term economic development.

The Indigenous Energy Excellence & Strategic Award, the first of its kind, recognises indigenous enterprises that combine strategic vision with tangible impact in Africa’s energy industry.

Tetracore’s recognition builds on several previous honours, including industry awards, leadership distinctions, and sector-specific acknowledgements, all of which highlight its contributions to gas infrastructure development and power solutions in Nigeria. Together, these awards underscore the company’s role in strengthening local capacity and advancing structural progress in the sector.

By honouring Tetracore Energy Group on the Nigeria House Davos platform, the award reflects a broader shift in how indigenous African energy companies are perceived beyond local markets, recognising those that address domestic energy challenges while aligning innovation, investment, and policy frameworks.

Speaking during the conference, Dr. Olakunle Williams, Africa’s Energy Icon and President/CEO of Tetracore Energy Group, highlighted his approach to leadership and sectoral development. He said; “at the heart of everything we do is finance and capital availability,” adding that sustainable growth depends on “a stable regulatory environment that gives confidence to investment in the long term.”

He further observed that while initiatives such as the midstream and downstream gas infrastructure fund provide support, “financing would require stability and regulatory structure,” underscoring the need for patient capital and coherent policy frameworks to unlock large-scale investment.

Dr. Williams also discussed the evolving dynamics of Nigeria’s gas market, pointing to new institutional mechanisms designed to improve transparency and efficiency. According to him, the emergence of a new gas exchange in Nigeria is intended “to encourage transfer to markets, access in terms of pricing, delivery and infrastructure,” while regulatory incentives remain necessary to encourage upstream producers to prioritise natural gas in the domestic market.

He argued that the convergence of regulatory clarity, macroeconomic stability and private capital deployment is critical to achieving scale, noting that “private capital is important, but ultimately scale is very important if you want to achieve scale, banks will come in.” His call for Africans to reinvest capital within the continent reflects the view that sustainable energy development depends on local commitment, long-term financing and institutional confidence.

The conferment of the Indigenous Energy Excellence & Strategic Award on Tetracore Energy Group represents a convergence of indigenous innovation, strategic leadership and international recognition. It situates the company within a broader narrative of African energy enterprises contributing to the global energy conversation, while reaffirming Nigeria House Davos as a platform that recognises indigenous leadership and sectoral achievements in Africa’s energy industry.