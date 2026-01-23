TD Africa, in partnership with Enugu Tech Festival and the Enugu State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has launched“Code YourDefence”, a fully sponsored Cybersecurity and Data Science training program.

The initiative aims to equip young Africans with globally relevant, job-ready skills through a structured curriculum combining foundational knowledge, hands-on learning, and real-world application, plus certifications and career pathways.

Training begins January 19, 2026, and is open to students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals seeking to upskill or pivot into tech fields, reflecting a shared commitment to closing Africa’s digital skills gap and building a future-ready workforce.

As digital transformation accelerates across Africa, the demand for skilled professionals in Cybersecurity and Data Science continues to rise.

From protecting digital infrastructure to driving data-led decision-making, these fields now sit at the centre of innovation, governance, and business growth.

In response, TD Africa, in collaboration with the Enugu Tech Festival (ETF) and the Enugu State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has announced the launch of a fully sponsored Cybersecurity and Data Science training initiative branded “Code Your Defence.”

The programme is designed to equip young Africans with practical, industry-relevant skills aligned with global standards. Participants will be trained through a structured curriculum that blends foundational knowledge with hands-on learning and real-world application, ensuring they are not only trained but also job ready.

Speaking on the initiative, Fridel Makun, Head of Marketing at TD Africa, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to building digital capacity and creating real opportunities for young people.

“At TD Africa, we believe Africa’s digital future will be shaped by people who are equipped, not just inspired. ‘Code Your Defence’ is our way of expanding access to the kind of training that builds confidence, competence, and career readiness. By investing in cybersecurity and data science, we are helping young Africans develop skills that are globally relevant and urgently needed across industries,” he said.

Selected participants will benefit from free professional training, an industry-standard curriculum delivered by experienced instructors, globally recognised certification, and access to pathways for job placements, internships, and career advancement.

The programme is open to students and recent graduates, early-career professionals seeking to upskill, and individuals looking to pivot into Cybersecurity or Data Science. No advanced prior experience is required, only a strong willingness to learn.

Training commences on January 19, 2026, and interested applicants are encouraged to register early, as slots are limited.

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to closing Africa’s digital skills gap and building a future-ready workforce capable of securing systems, unlocking the value of data, and supporting sustainable development across the continent.