Linkage Assurance Plc has announced the appointment of two seasoned professionals, Mr. Anthony Kanayo Katchy and Mr. Suaye Inikio Banigo, as Non-Executive Directors of the company’s board.

The appointments, approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), take effect from January 20, 2026.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Moses Omorogbe.

The company says their diverse backgrounds in finance, investment, and digital innovation are anticipated to support Linkage Assurance's long-term growth objectives.

“Linkage Assurance Plc (Linkage or the Company) hereby notifies the public, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and our esteemed shareholders that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has approved the appointment of Mr. Anthony Kanayo Katchy and Mr. Suaye Inikio Banigo as Non-Executive Directors of the Company, effective 20th January 2026,” the statement read.

Profile of Anthony Kanayo Katchy

Mr. Katchy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and an MBA from the University of Benin.

He is a registered stockbroker and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Tokacy Investment Services Ltd.

With over 30 years of experience as a stockbroker and financial advisor, Mr. Katchy brings extensive expertise in capital markets and investment management to the Linkage Assurance board.

Profile of Suaye Inikio Banigo

Mr. Banigo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a Minor in Japanese from Vassar College, New York, and an MBA from IESE Business School in Spain.

He has more than 15 years of experience driving digital transformation and innovation for high-growth organizations.

Mr. Banigo is currently a principal consultant at Karma Advisory in New York, where he advises on strategic growth and technology-led solutions.

The company emphasized that both appointees are expected to bring their wealth of experience to strengthen the board and management. Their diverse backgrounds in finance, investment, and digital innovation are anticipated to support Linkage Assurance’s long-term growth objectives.

In November, Linkage Assurance disclosed plans to raise N16 billion in new capital as part of efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and position the company for growth.

In a filing with the Nigerian Exchange, the insurer disclosed that its board has been authorised to source additional funds through a mix of equity options, including private placement, rights issue, public offer, or a combination of these, subject to prevailing market conditions and regulatory approvals.

As part of the capital raise, Linkage Assurance will also increase its authorised share capital to accommodate the new issuance.

The company confirmed that the new shares will rank equally with existing ordinary shares and will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).