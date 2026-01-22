Teracore Energy Group, led by its President and CEO, Africa’s Energy Icon/entrepreneur Dr. Olakunle Williams, has marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s energy landscape with sustained expansion of its gas infrastructure and measurable throughput growth.

At the heart of this achievement is the company’s CNG Atakobo facility, which has steadily increased throughput through deliberate investment, operational discipline, and growing market adoption.

What began as a facility with a stable operational baseline has evolved into a critical supplier of compressed natural gas to major industrial users.

In 2024, the Atakobo facility established a reliable baseline at 3.1 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD), anchoring early market development and reinforcing supply dependability.

In 2025, through targeted expansion projects, Teracore doubled capacity to 6.2 MMSCFD, strengthening system resilience and expanding customer reach.

Today, the facility operates at 7.64 MMSCFD, reflecting continued optimization, higher asset utilization, and strong demand growth from industrial and commercial users. This performance has not only demonstrated the viability of disciplined infrastructure development but also positioned Teracore as a dependable gas supplier in Nigeria’s energy mix.

A landmark aspect of Teracore’s progress has been the expansion of CNG supply to key industrial players, including all major Dangote companies. The Atakobo facility now supports gas delivery to the Dangote Refinery, fertilizer operations, and cement plants, underlining the strategic importance of reliable gas supply for industrial growth.

The expansion of supply to Dangote’s industrial portfolio highlights how Teracore’s infrastructure supports broader economic activity. For energy-intensive sectors, consistent access to natural gas is more than a cost consideration; it directly affects operational continuity and competitiveness.

Under Dr. Williams’ leadership, Teracore’s growth has aligned with national objectives to deepen domestic gas utilization, reinforce energy security, and advance industrialization. The company’s performance supports Nigeria’s broader gas-based industrialization agenda and contributes to the aims of the Decade of Gas initiative, which seeks to harness gas resources for economic transformation.

Teracore’s trajectory—from establishing operational reliability, expanding capacity, to supplying major industrial customers—underscores a focused approach to infrastructure development. Today’s throughput figures are not simply statistics but indicators of how structured investment in gas infrastructure can unlock dependable energy supply and help fuel industrial expansion across the country.