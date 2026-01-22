The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced that polytechnics will be allowed to award National Diplomas (ND) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degrees in science, technology, and engineering programmes, while non-science courses will continue under the Higher National Diploma (HND) framework.

The announcement was made by Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, during a retreat for governing council chairmen, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars and bursars in Abuja.

The ongoing amendment of the Polytechnic Act, which has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

What they said

Prof. Bugaje said technical and vocational education and training (TVET) has seen renewed progress in recent years through deliberate policy actions.

He noted that the ongoing amendment of the Polytechnic Act, which has passed second reading in the House of Representatives, would enable polytechnics to award ND and B.Tech degrees in science, technology, and engineering programmes, while non-science programmes retain the HND with progression paths to postgraduate diplomas and master’s degrees.

Bugaje also highlighted additional interventions, including free technical education in Federal Technical Colleges, stipends to boost enrolment, nationwide Skills Training Centres, and the upgrading of engineering schools to global standards.

He urged stakeholders to focus on skills-based education rather than replicating the university system, stressing that polytechnics must be a hub for practical, industry-ready graduates.

More details

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, assured stakeholders of government support under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, including reforms to eliminate the HND dichotomy and strengthen polytechnics.

He highlighted that the Federal Ministry of Education has prioritised revitalising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to produce industry-ready graduates equipped with practical, problem-solving skills.

Alausa emphasised that polytechnics must lead in innovation, good governance, and sustainability to drive national development, urging institutions to establish entrepreneurship centres, research hubs, and industry partnerships that transform ideas into enterprises and position graduates as job creators.

“Innovation must be the heartbeat of our Polytechnics; therefore, I urge you to foster entrepreneurship centres, research hubs, and industry partnerships that turn ideas into prototypes, inventions into enterprises, which will graduate into job creators. “Polytechnics should lead in areas like renewable energy, agriculture technology, digital manufacturing, and climate-resilient solutions directly contributing to Nigeria’s sustainable development goals,” he said.

He further stressed transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership, noting that sustainability requires long-term funding, increased internally generated revenue, eco-friendly campuses, and reduced import dependence.

Dr Sani Tunga, COHEADS Chairman, highlighted the critical role of polytechnics in producing skilled and entrepreneurial manpower, while identifying challenges such as inadequate funding, outdated infrastructure, governance gaps, and misalignment with evolving industry demands.

He emphasised the retreat’s role in fostering honest dialogue, best practice sharing, and minimising conflicts between councils, management, and staff unions.

What you should know

The push to empower polytechnics to award degrees in science, technology and engineering comes amid longstanding calls to end the Higher National Diploma (HND) dichotomy in Nigeria’s education system.

For years, students and stakeholders have criticised the gap between HND and bachelor’s degrees, arguing that it limits career opportunities and discriminates against technically trained graduates in employment and progression.

Lawmakers have taken steps toward reform, with a bill to amend the Federal Polytechnics Act passing a second reading in the House of Representatives to allow polytechnics to confer Bachelor of Technology degrees and address the HND versus degree divide.

The reforms align with broader efforts to revitalise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and respond to workforce needs by producing industry‑ready graduates with practical skills, a priority the government has underscored as essential for economic growth and competitiveness.