FCMB Asset Management Limited will open theFCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 2 Offeron January 26, 2026, targeting up to ₦20 billion for Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs).

Building on the success of Series 1—which raised ₦10.43 billion and delivered positive real returns—the Series 2 Offer will invest in debt financing for mid-sized companies in sectors aligned with UN SDGs, including Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics.

The Fund aims to provide competitive risk-adjusted returns, generate periodic income, and support Nigeria’s real economy through disciplined investment processes and rigorous credit evaluation.

FCMB Asset Management Limited (FCMBAM) is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 2 Offer of up to Twenty Billion Naira (N20 billion) for investment, following the receipt of all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund Series 2 represents a continuation of FCMBAM’s commitment to offering Qualified Institutional Investors (QIIs) and High Networth Individuals (HNIs) access to well-structured and diversified private debt opportunities, building on the strong performance of the Fund’s Series 1.

The FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund is Nigeria’s first Naira-denominated Private Debt Fund, with programme size of One Hundred Billion Naira (N100 billion), which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2024. Series 1 of the Fund closed in 2024 with significant investor interest in an N10 billion Offer that was 4.3% oversubscribed, as a total of N10.43 billion was raised from five (5) different investor categories, including top-rated Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

The Fund’s Series 1 delivered positive real and competitive riskadjusted return on investment in 2025 and paid distribution to Unitholders in April and November 2025 despite prevailing macroeconomic headwinds; thus, reaffirming the relevance of private debt as a resilient incomegenerating asset class that offers protection against inflation.

FCMB Asset Management Limited, as Fund Manager, worked with key stakeholders, including its Technical Partner, TLG Capital Investments Limited (TLG Capital), the Lead Issuing House, FCMB Capital Markets, joint Issuing Houses, Stanbic IBTC Capital and Coronation Merchant Bank, as well as other professional parties to design the Fund’s Series 2 which is targeted at QIIs and HNIs.

Similar to Series 1, Series 2 will aim to invest in the debt component of the capital structure of mid-sized companies with commercially viable and impact-oriented activities in sectors of the Nigerian economy aligned with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) while providing investors with an opportunity to earn competitive risk-adjusted return on investment. The upcoming Series will also support businesses in Agriculture, Clean Energy, Education, Healthcare, IT/Technology, and Transport/Logistics.

FCMB Asset Management Limited will continue to leverage its carefully designed and disciplined investment process, deep credit evaluation techniques, and rigorous duediligence framework to identify creditworthy mid-sized corporate organisations with strong operating fundamentals to be supported by the Fund.

Series 2 will provide QIIs and HNIs with another opportunity to participate in the FCMB-TLG Private Debt Fund as it has been designed to:

Generate periodic income, thereby contributing to the investor’s cashflows

Offer competitive risk-adjusted return on investment

Support Nigeria’s real economy, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth and development

Provide suitable debt capital required to scale the operations of mid-sized companies in selected sectors of the economy.

Support the attainment of the United Nations (UNs) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Offer is scheduled to open on Monday, January 26, 2026, to QIIs and HNIs and will be open for subscription for a specified period of time in line with regulatory approval.