The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of e-registration and payment for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) through the Lagos State Examinations Board.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 26, 2026, and will run until Friday, March 27, 2026.

This initiative aligns with the state’s policy to streamline examination processes through technology, eliminating the need for school owners to be physically present at the Board.

What they said

Speaking on the exercise, the Registrar of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, emphasized that schools must use the newly issued School Codes for registration.

Public Junior Secondary Schools are required to download the Offline Data Capturing Application via https://bece.examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng

Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools, schools operating with Special Permission, and Continuing Education Centres (CEC) are to complete payment and registration through https://pay.examsboard.com.ng and generate their login credentials.

The Registrar further disclosed that registration fees are set at N10,000 per candidate for Approved Private Junior Secondary Schools and Approved Public Continuing Education Centres, while Junior Secondary Schools with Special Permission and Private CECs are required to pay N15,000 per candidate.

Schools presenting candidates with special needs, including those with visual impairments or albinism, are advised to notify the Board in writing in advance to ensure adequate preparations are made prior to the examination.

Orunsolu urged all participating schools to adhere strictly to the prescribed guidelines and procedures for payment and registration. He also warned that late registration may attract penalties and noted that additional information will be communicated to schools through their respective Zonal Officers.

What you should know

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is a key assessment taken by students at the end of junior secondary school in Lagos State, marking their readiness to move on to senior secondary school.

It is coordinated by state authorities and has historically involved both registration and result processes conducted through the Lagos State Examinations Board’s online portal, helping schools access information without visiting the board’s office in person.

The move to e-registration reflects Lagos State’s broader efforts to digitize education administration, reduce manual errors, and improve efficiency in examination management.

By introducing online registration, the state aims to ensure transparency, save time, and facilitate a smoother process for thousands of candidates across public and private junior secondary schools.

The State has previously implemented similar digital solutions for when it opened a portal for teacher recruitment under LASUBEB in late 2025 to strengthen the delivery of quality education across state basic schools. The exercise was aimed at filling teaching vacancies and improving educational outcomes.