Oxygen X Finance Company, a subsidiary of Access Holdings, has earneddual ISO certifications:ISO 27001:2022 for Information Security Management and ISO 22301:2019 for Business Continuity Management.

These certifications validate Oxygen X’s commitment to data protection, cybersecurity, and service resilience, ensuring uninterrupted lending operations even during disruptions.

Acting CEO Daniel Watts emphasized that the achievement reinforces Oxygen X’s mission to operate at global best-practice standards as it scales across Africa, driving financial inclusion and secure digital lending.

Daniel Watts, Acting CEO of Oxygen X, stated:

“Trust is the foundation of our platform. These certifications validate the rigor of our systems and our promise to provide a resilient, secure lending experience. As we scale across Africa, operating at global best-practice standards remains our top priority.”

What this means for Oxygen X Customers

ISO 27001:2022: Validates that Oxygen X has established robust information security controls to safeguard its information assets against cyber threats and breaches.

ISO 22301:2019: Demonstrates a robust framework for business resilience, ensuring that critical lending services remain available to meet customer needs.

This milestone reinforces Oxygen X’s position as a secure, responsible lending business, aligning with global regulatory benchmarks as it continues to drive financial inclusion and credit access across the continent.

About Oxygen X Finance Company

Oxygen X is a digital-first consumer lending business committed to unlocking financial possibilities for Africans. A subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, Oxygen X is built to redefine lending across the Access ecosystem by delivering financial solutions designed to help individuals and businesses thrive.

Built on advanced risk technology and a customer-first philosophy, Oxygen X is on a mission to become the world’s most respected African lending brand – one that empowers people to make smart financial decisions, improve their livelihoods, and move confidently to their next level.

From salary earners navigating monthly needs to entrepreneurs growing their hustle, Oxygen X provides accessible loans that create real impact. Our approach blends financial innovation with sustainability, ensuring that every loan supports long-term progress for customers, communities, and the economy.

With a growing community of users, strong governance structures, and the backing of one of Africa’s largest financial ecosystems, Oxygen X is shaping the future of digital credit – one responsible loan at a time.