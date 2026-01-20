OneKard has launched a global payments platform tailored for African businesses trading internationally, offering features like USD/EUR accounts, same-day settlements, FX hedging, and bill payments.

The platform addresses challenges such as delayed settlements, currency volatility, and poor support from traditional providers, while prioritizing security with two-factor authentication and real-time fraud monitoring.

OneKard aims to set a new standard for cross-border payments by delivering reliability, transparency, and growth-focused solutions for sectors including manufacturing, e-commerce, education, exports, and agribusiness.

OneKard today announced the launch of its global payments platform built specifically for African businesses that trade beyond borders.

Designed for manufacturers, SMEs, schools, e-commerce businesses, exporters, and agribusinesses, OneKard gives African businesses the tools they need to receive, hold, and move money globally more effectively than they do now.

As African businesses expand into international markets, many still struggle with delayed settlements, currency volatility, limited access to foreign accounts, and poor customer support from global payment providers not built with their realities in mind. OneKard was created to solve these challenges.

With OneKard, businesses can open global accounts in USD and EUR, hedge payments to protect against foreign exchange volatility, access same-day settlements, pay bills, and receive dedicated customer support tailored to business needs. The platform positions itself as a smarter and more reliable alternative to existing global payment solutions serving African markets.

“OneKard is not just another payment product,” said Tomi Ovia, the CEO of OneKard.

“We built it after working closely with African businesses and seeing how much time, money, and momentum they lose trying to operate globally with tools that weren’t designed for them. Our goal is simple: give businesses clarity, speed, and control over their global finances so they can focus on growth. Global payments shouldn’t slow businesses down. Same-day settlements, reliable FX protection, and responsive support are not ‘nice-to-haves’; they’re essential.”

OneKard supports a wide range of industries that depend on seamless cross-border payments, manufacturers paying overseas suppliers, schools collecting international fees, e-commerce businesses settling with global partners, exporters receiving foreign payments, and agribusinesses trading across continents.

According to Caleb Obiagwu, CTO of OneKard, security was a key focus in building the platform. “We listened closely to businesses who told us they were worried about fraud, payment errors, and scams that are becoming more common in global trade. So we built OneKard to give businesses real control over how money moves. Every account has a designated controller, all payment approvals require two-factor authentication, and transactions are continuously monitored to detect suspicious activity. This way, businesses can move money quickly without compromising on security.”

“Unlike one-size-fits-all global payment providers, OneKard focuses on the real constraints African businesses face, including currency risk, payment tracking, cash flow timing, and the need for fast human support when issues arise. This approach allows businesses to plan better, reduce losses from FX volatility, and move capital when it matters most”, Oluwaseyi Otunla, the COO of OneKard.

With this launch, OneKard is setting a new standard for how African businesses access and manage global payments, prioritising reliability, transparency, and business growth.

Visit https://www.onekard.io/ to learn more.

About OneKard

OneKard Technologies is an MSB-licensed technology company that empowers businesses across emerging markets to trade seamlessly.

We provide a unified platform for cross-border payments, multi-currency accounts, and FX management that helps companies to reduce costs, improve cash flow visibility, and streamline operations. Our consumer mobile app has processed over $400k in transactions for 4,000 users, providing the operational foundation for the newly launched B2B platform.

For media partnerships, contact support@onekard.io.