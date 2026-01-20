On this episode of Drinks and Mics hosted by Tunji Andrews, alongside Arnold Dublin Green and Otunba Dele, with expert insights from Pelumi Joseph, Director of Finance at DAI, Nigeria to explain why the Nigerian stock market (NGX) is rallying despite lingering uncertainty, and what investors may be choosing to see beyond the headlines.

The show begins with Tunji Andrews questioning the decision to use a historical peak as the base year for measuring inflation, which he believes could make today’s inflation numbers look smaller than it really is.

However, Pelumi Joseph adds that using different base years for GDP and inflation creates confusion and reduces trust in the data.

The panel explains why the Nigerian stock market (NGX) is rallying despite lingering uncertainty and what investors may be choosing to overlook beyond the headlines.

The episode also touches on the investigation of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the rising tensions in Iran and Venezuela, illustrating how global events impact economies worldwide.

The conversation ends with culture and identity, highlighting the origins of the Eyo Festival and the importance of preserving Nigerian heritage.

