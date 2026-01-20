In this episode of Everyday Money Matters, Olusegun Akin-Olugbenjo is joined by the Managing Editor at Nairametrics, Chike Olisah, for a practical conversation on the money mistakes Nigerians should avoid in 2026.

To begin with, Mr. Chike identified that the number one financial mistake to avoid in 2026 is failing to create a financial plan from the very first day of January. According to him, many people enter the new year without a roadmap, only to be caught off guard by the harsh financial realities that follow the festive season.

He further explains that while these bills are unavoidable, the absence of a plan makes their impact overwhelming. However, he states that with proper financial planning, their effect can be reduced and managed more effectively.

Moving on, he addresses the issue of excessive and unplanned borrowing by emphasizing that any borrowing should be structured around one’s income, ensuring it can be repaid comfortably without causing financial strain.

Furthermore, he points out that many financial mistakes in 2026 will result from succumbing to societal pressure which often involves trying to match the lifestyle and spending habits of others whose income levels may be significantly higher.

To avoid this trap, Mr. Chike recommends making disciplined lifestyle adjustments such as switching to cheaper transportation options, reducing the frequency of social outings, and eliminating frivolous expenses that do not add real financial value.

Additionally, He notes that effective planning for 2026 must go beyond saving from current earnings. It should also include deliberate strategies to grow income.

In closing, He advises people to audit their expenses in 2026 and build financial discipline to achieve lasting financial stability.

If January feels heavy financially, this conversation will help you breathe, reset, and move forward with clarity.