The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecast a mix of dust haze, sunny conditions, and isolated thunderstorms across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, with reduced visibility expected in parts of the country.

The forecast was contained in NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja.

The outlook highlights health, travel, and aviation concerns as suspended dust particles and intermittent rainfall are expected across the northern, central, and southern regions.

What they said

NiMet said that on Monday, it envisaged moderate dust haze over parts of Kebbi and Kano States of the northern region, with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over the region, while the rest of the northern States will be under sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period.

“For the central region, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km is anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger states, while the rest of the states in the region should be under sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period.”

“For the southern region, sunny skies with a few patches of cloud are anticipated over the region with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States”, they said.

On Tuesday, the agency said a slight dust haze is anticipated over parts of Kano and Kebbi States in the northern region, while the remaining northern states are expected to experience sunny and hazy conditions.

NiMet also warned that dust particles are in suspension and advised the public to take necessary precautions, noting that people with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious under the prevailing weather conditions.

Regional breakdown

On Tuesday, NiMet envisaged sunny and hazy skies over the central region throughout the forecast period, with chances of isolated thundery activity over parts of Plateau State during the afternoon and evening hours.

For the southern region, it anticipated sunny skies with patches of cloud, with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms and light rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

By Wednesday, the agency forecast sunny and hazy skies over both the northern and central regions throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with a few patches of cloud are anticipated over the southern region with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Advisory to the public

NiMet cautioned Nigerians on the possible health and safety implications of the prevailing weather conditions.

The agency also warned motorists and airline operators, stating that driving in the rain should be done with caution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

NiMet urged residents to stay updated on weather conditions, advising them to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet, and to visit its website on www.nimet.gov.ng.

What you should know