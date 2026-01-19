Abuja’s rapid urban growth underscores the need for sustainable housing solutions, and Mshel Homes is addressing this throughHutu Exclusive, a purpose-driven development along Airport Road.

The estate dedicates over 40% of its space to green areas, including parks, community gardens, and tree-lined streets, promoting wellness, reducing heat effects, and improving air quality.

Designed as a forward-thinking community, Hutu Exclusive integrates infrastructure, sustainability, and lifestyle amenities to support healthier, smarter living in Nigeria’s evolving urban landscape.

Abuja is expanding at an unprecedented pace. Population growth, rising investment, and increasing demand for quality housing are transforming the city’s landscape.

In the midst of this evolution, Mshel Homes is building with purpose by creating communities that do more than provide shelter, but deliver lasting social, environmental, and economic impact. Hutu Exclusive represents this vision.

Strategically located along Airport Road, before Century City, Abuja, Hutu Exclusive is designed as a forward-thinking community where infrastructure, sustainability, and human wellbeing intersect.

According to the United Nations, in the next 25 years alone, an additional 140.3 million people, a figure more than double the current urban population, are expected to live in Nigerian cities especcially Abuja, with the urban population projected to reach around 264 million by 2050.

The need for developments that support healthier, smarter cities has never been more urgent and Hutu Exclusive answers that call. At the heart of the project is a commitment to impactful design. Over 40% of the estate is dedicated to green spaces, including community gardens, parks, and tree-lined streets, which improve air quality, reduce the urban heat effect, and encourage active lifestyles.

These are not cosmetic additions; they are investments in the physical and mental well-being of future residents and in Abuja’s ecological balance.